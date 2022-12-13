What is the AS/400 (IBM iSeries, AS/400e, eServer iSeries/400, Power Systems)?

The IBM Application System/400 -- or AS/400 -- is a family of midrange computers that was released in 1988, succeeding both System/36 and System/38 platforms. The first generation of AS/400 was based on a 48-bit complex instruction set computer (CISC) and ran the OS/400 operating system. The AS/400 was subsequently rebranded as the AS/400e, eServer iSeries, eServer i5 and System i. It is now Power Systems.

The AS/400 system came with an integrated relational database management system known as Db2. It used technology independent machine interface (TIMI), a platform-independent instruction set architecture (ISA) that made it possible to change the underlying processor and still run the same applications.

Before the mid-1960s, the only computers that were available for businesses were mainframes, which only the biggest companies could afford to own and operate. During the late 1960s and early 1970s, midrange computers became widely available, enabling most medium-sized organizations to own their own computer. At the time, these systems were also known as minicomputers.

As microcomputers emerged in the late 1970s and early 1980s, midrange systems filled the niche between mainframes and microcomputers. In the late 1980s, IBM dominated both mainframe and microcomputer markets and began to take a more aggressive approach to the midrange market by improving on its midrange System/36 and System/38 platforms.

Shortly after launching the AS/400 in 1988, IBM quickly established its newest midrange system as an advanced business computer, competing with Digital Equipment Corp. and Hewlett-Packard. By 1997, IBM had already sold almost half a million AS/400 systems.