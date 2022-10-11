What is an on-screen display (OSD)? An on-screen display (OSD) is a control panel superimposed on a computer monitor, mobile device, television screen or another electronic device display that enables users to select viewing options and/or adjust components of the display, such as brightness, contrast, and horizontal and vertical positioning.

How do on-screen displays work? On-screen displays usually comprise a menu that is accessible by pressing a button on the monitor, mobile device, TV remote control or another type of input device. Once the menu is open, users can use the up and down arrows or other navigation keys to scroll through the options and make their selection. Some on-screen displays also enable you to change the display in real time, such as increasing or decreasing the screen brightness.

Where can I find the on-screen display menu on my device? The on-screen display menu is usually on the bezel of the monitor, on the side of the mobile device or on the remote control for a TV. It may also be accessible through a shortcut key on a computer keyboard. For example, on many Dell laptops, you can press the Fn +F2 keys to open the on-screen display menu. Example of on-screen display controls superimposed over a television's Roku application

What options are included in on-screen displays? On-screen displays commonly feature options for adjusting the picture quality of a display and making other changes, such as the following: adjusting screen brightness;

changing contrast levels;

selecting viewing modes, e.g., standard, movie, game; and

activating energy-saving features.