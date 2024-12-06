Diffusion of innovations theory: Definition and examples

Innovation moves industry -- and the human condition -- forward. Digital transformation has helped push innovation past analog to digital-first processes in the modern era. However, the process by which any innovation, digital or otherwise, is adopted and deployed is critical to its success. After all, an unadopted innovation has no impact.

As organizations and society navigate a landscape of constant change, understanding the mechanisms behind the spread of innovations and the technology adoption lifecycle is crucial.

Here, the diffusion of innovations theory, first proposed by American communication theorist and sociologist Everett Rogers in 1962, demonstrates its widespread applicability. Despite being conceived in a predigital age, the theory's principles remain remarkably relevant, explaining and even predicting the adoption patterns of new technologies and ideas.

One example of the theory in action is the rise of TikTok. Launched globally in 2018, the short-form video social media platform went through multiple phases of adoption described by the diffusion of innovations theory: The platform began with early adopters, and then rapidly accelerated through successive phases. Today, it attracts more than 1 billion active users worldwide.

What is the diffusion of innovations theory? The diffusion of innovations theory explains how, why and at what rate new ideas, technologies or innovations spread through a population. First, adopting innovations doesn't happen spontaneously or simultaneously across a population. Rather, innovation adoption follows a specific and predictable pattern. This pattern is distributed, or diffused, across different groups and multiple stages, where each group is attracted to and adopts an innovation at a specific stage. Various factors influence the pattern, including the characteristics of the innovation itself, the nature of the social system and the communication channels used to spread information about the innovation.

Understanding the diffusion of innovations theory This concept is at the theory's core: There are categories of adopters for an innovation. These categories help explain the diffusion curve's typical S-shaped pattern, demonstrating how innovation adoption accelerates to reach critical mass -- the point at which enough individuals have adopted the innovation that further adoption becomes self-sustaining -- before finally slowing. The theory specifically identifies five distinct categories of adopters: Innovators. The first group of adopters, known as innovators, represents approximately 2.5% of the population, or 1 in every 40 people. This group comfortably takes risks as the first to try new ideas and technologies. Better financial or social status is often a key reason innovators willingly adopt high-risk technologies that might fail.

The first group of adopters, known as innovators, represents approximately 2.5% of the population, or 1 in every 40 people. This group comfortably takes risks as the first to try new ideas and technologies. Better financial or social status is often a key reason innovators willingly adopt high-risk technologies that might fail. Early adopters. This second group represents 13.5% of the population, and its members are typically considered the opinion leaders within a specific community. More selective in adoption than innovators, early adopters are still quite comfortable embracing new ideas and change. This group, too, features individuals with higher social status and advanced education who often serve as role models.

This second group represents 13.5% of the population, and its members are typically considered the opinion leaders within a specific community. More selective in adoption than innovators, early adopters are still quite comfortable embracing new ideas and change. This group, too, features individuals with higher social status and advanced education who often serve as role models. Early majority. The third group is a little more than one-third of the whole; the early majority accounts for 34% of the population. This group adopts new ideas before the average person, but needs clear evidence that the innovation works before adoption.

The third group is a little more than one-third of the whole; the early majority accounts for 34% of the population. This group adopts new ideas before the average person, but needs clear evidence that the innovation works before adoption. Late majority. The late majority matches the early majority in size, representing another 34% of the population. However, far more than early adopters or even those in the early majority, this group approaches innovations with skepticism and caution. The late majority only adopts an innovation after the first three groups have successfully done so. This group also sometimes adopts innovations due to increased peer pressure or even economic necessity. The late majority often has less financial liquidity and social status than earlier adopters.

The late majority matches the early majority in size, representing another 34% of the population. However, far more than early adopters or even those in the early majority, this group approaches innovations with skepticism and caution. The late majority only adopts an innovation after the first three groups have successfully done so. This group also sometimes adopts innovations due to increased peer pressure or even economic necessity. The late majority often has less financial liquidity and social status than earlier adopters. Laggards. The laggards represent 16% of the population and are the last to adopt. This group, the most difficult to attract for innovation adoption, typically has limited resources and is cautious about change in general. In many cases, this group's adherents, often grounded in tradition, only adopt when forced by circumstances to do so. This is the diffusion of innovations theory S-curve that shows the earliest adopters, or innovators, all the way to the late adopters, or laggards. Along with these adopter categories, Rogers introduced the concept of the unit of adoption, which refers to the entity that decides to adopt an innovation. The unit of adoption varies depending on the context -- an individual, a household, an organization or even a larger social system.

Examples of diffusion of innovations theory The diffusion of innovations theory has been observable for decades in various innovations and technologies, including the following: The internet. In the early 1990s, the internet was primarily used by innovators and early adopters. It then became more user-friendly and accessible, including numerous success stories and use cases. By the early 2000s, it had reached the early majority. Today, even laggards have some form of internet access as it's an integral part of daily life.

In the early 1990s, the internet was primarily used by innovators and early adopters. It then became more user-friendly and accessible, including numerous success stories and use cases. By the early 2000s, it had reached the early majority. Today, even laggards have some form of internet access as it's an integral part of daily life. Smartphones. The adoption of smartphones began in 2007 with the Apple iPhone. Initially embraced solely by innovators and tech enthusiasts, smartphones are now even used by laggards.

The adoption of smartphones began in 2007 with the Apple iPhone. Initially embraced solely by innovators and tech enthusiasts, smartphones are now even used by laggards. Social media. The rise of social media platforms such as Facebook also closely followed the diffusion pattern. Facebook's small group of innovators featured students and professionals in educational institutions. It then spread through the various phases of the technology adoption lifecycle and is pervasive today.

The rise of social media platforms such as Facebook also closely followed the diffusion pattern. Facebook's small group of innovators featured students and professionals in educational institutions. It then spread through the various phases of the technology adoption lifecycle and is pervasive today. Electric vehicles. The ongoing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is a good example of the diffusion process in progress. Initially embraced by environmental enthusiasts and tech-savvy early adopters, EVs are moving into the early majority phase as they become more affordable and practical for more people.

The 5 stages of the innovation process There is more to the diffusion of innovations than just groups of adopters. There is also a five-stage process during which the various groups repeatedly adopt or reject an innovation. The five stages are as follows: Knowledge. In this stage, an individual becomes aware of an innovation and gains a basic understanding of how it functions, but has yet to form an opinion of it.

In this stage, an individual becomes aware of an innovation and gains a basic understanding of how it functions, but has yet to form an opinion of it. Persuasion. At this stage, the individual shows initial interest in the innovation, which could lead to a favorable or unfavorable opinion. The individual actively seeks detailed information about the innovation and begins to consider its usefulness.

At this stage, the individual shows initial interest in the innovation, which could lead to a favorable or unfavorable opinion. The individual actively seeks detailed information about the innovation and begins to consider its usefulness. Decision. At this point, the individual weighs the innovation's advantages and disadvantages, and then chooses either to try or reject the innovation. From here on, the decision to adopt or reject repeats itself for the individual.

At this point, the individual weighs the innovation's advantages and disadvantages, and then chooses either to try or reject the innovation. From here on, the decision to adopt or reject repeats itself for the individual. Implementation. Following the decision to adopt, the individual tests the innovation in the required situation, determining its usefulness and, perhaps, seeking additional information.

Following the decision to adopt, the individual tests the innovation in the required situation, determining its usefulness and, perhaps, seeking additional information. Confirmation. In this final stage, the individual confirms the decision to continue using the innovation and, again, might require reassurance that the adoption remains beneficial. Of course, the individual might reverse the adoption decision at any time for any reason.

Limitations of the diffusion of innovations theory The diffusion of innovations theory remains popular more than a half century after its introduction. Still, the theory has its limitations, including the following: Pro-innovation bias. The theory assumes that innovations are generally positive and should be adopted by all groups. This bias overlooks the possibility that some innovations are unsuitable at times.

The theory assumes that innovations are generally positive and should be adopted by all groups. This bias overlooks the possibility that some innovations are unsuitable at times. Individual-blame bias. The theory holds individuals responsible for their ability or inability to embrace innovation, rather than also considering systemic issues that affect adoption rates.

The theory holds individuals responsible for their ability or inability to embrace innovation, rather than also considering systemic issues that affect adoption rates. Linearity assumption. The theory incorrectly assumes a linear progression through the stages of adoption. Many adoptions are, in fact, not predictable.

The theory incorrectly assumes a linear progression through the stages of adoption. Many adoptions are, in fact, not predictable. Oversimplification. The categorization of adopters into five distinct groups is, at times, an oversimplification. Complex adoption decisions sometimes require more nuanced adopter groups with more detailed categories.

The categorization of adopters into five distinct groups is, at times, an oversimplification. Complex adoption decisions sometimes require more nuanced adopter groups with more detailed categories. Cultural context. The theory was developed primarily in a Western context and does not account for the world's cultural differences.