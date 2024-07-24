How to control Instagram's political content limits

Instagram may be showing its users a one-sided story when it comes to the United States election this year.

Voters are looking for candidate information and following the lead up to the election on every form of media out there -- newspapers, television, radio, internet news sites and even social media. With two opposing sides and many different beliefs, it can be easy to simply follow along with the party you associate with. But not hearing the other side can cause a divide.

Talking to and engaging with members of an opposing view can increase understanding and open-mindedness. In a study conducted by The New York Times, 526 voters of both liberal and conservative standings were flown out to Texas to discuss political and human rights matters over a weekend at a resort. While many claimed to hold the same standing as before, many admitted that their understanding of the other side's opinions expanded.

Keeping an equal exposure to all viewpoints is crucial in maintaining a healthy relationship within the U.S. government. But social media platform Instagram has prevented this with a default setting limiting the political content that users see, essentially creating an echo chamber.

What is an echo chamber? An echo chamber limits exposure to other perspectives. In this environment, people only hear similar viewpoints, reinforcing their opinions and ideology. This is not limited to the news media -- social media platforms use this tactic as well. Social media echo chambers provide personalized content by monitoring a user's likes, posts, comments, following and activity to determine what content will be most relevant to them. In a study taken place during the 2020 election, independent researchers sought to answer whether social media was biased. Analyzing 2020 data from all Facebook users in the U.S., researchers found most media consumed by users was tailored to their own interests and opinions.

Pros and cons of echo chambers in social media Echo chambers are prevalent on social media. While some users may favor echo chambers, others may be against them and some may not be aware of their existence at all. Some pros of echo chambers in social media include the following: Can be used to increase engagement. Businesses and social media influencers can increase account engagement by observing the echo chambers of their targeted audiences and understanding what they are interested in.

Businesses and social media influencers can increase account engagement by observing the echo chambers of their targeted audiences and understanding what they are interested in. More personalized content. It can be frustrating for users to scroll through content and find nothing they like. Echo chambers minimize this and lead to more favorable user-generated content.

It can be frustrating for users to scroll through content and find nothing they like. Echo chambers minimize this and lead to more favorable user-generated content. Helps spread awareness. By connecting like-minded individuals, more awareness can be spread about environmental, political or social issues. Some cons of echo chambers in social media include the following: Can lead to close-mindedness. When constantly subjected to the same views and beliefs, a person can start to ignore and reject ones that oppose it.

When constantly subjected to the same views and beliefs, a person can start to ignore and reject ones that oppose it. Spreads misinformation and disinformation. Social media puts out what is put into it -- information provided by other people. And this information isn't always accurate. Echo chambers can spread misinformation and disinformation faster by passing it to like-minded people that may see it as true due to their reinforced beliefs.

Social media puts out what is put into it -- information provided by other people. And this information isn't always accurate. Echo chambers can spread misinformation and disinformation faster by passing it to like-minded people that may see it as true due to their reinforced beliefs. Can lead to confirmation bias . Repeated exposure to echo chambers can lead to confirmation bias. Confirmation bias results when -- after repeated exposure to reinforced media -- a person only believes and engages in material that confirms their existing beliefs.

. Repeated exposure to echo chambers can lead to confirmation bias. Confirmation bias results when -- after repeated exposure to reinforced media -- a person only believes and engages in material that confirms their existing beliefs. Groupthink. Groupthink is a psychological term that refers to the irrational and sometimes damaging decisions made by people that feel the need to conform and stick with their group no matter what. This phenomenon can lead to political or social polarization.

How to turn off Instagram's limits on political content Instagram automatically sets user content preferences to "limit political content from people you don't follow." When this setting is on, Instagram users will not be suggested content that pertains to government, election or social topics. However, the user will still be able to see political content from accounts that they follow when this is selected. Here is how to change the setting in the Instagram mobile app: Tap on your profile photo in the bottom right corner of the app. Tap the hamburger menu in the top right corner and select settings and privacy or settings and activity -- depending on the version of the app you have. Scroll down to the What you see tab and click content preferences. Select political content. Choose the second option, don't limit political content from people you don't follow.