Traditional media vs. new media: Differences, pros and cons

The modern media landscape is full of complexities that make it hard to navigate for many people. Both traditional and new media contribute to this difficulty, but both are an integral part of everyday life.

Traditional and new media are both major sources of entertainment and news while also being critical avenues of advertising for businesses. The rapid development of technology has also affected how the world consumes information.

Traditional media refers to television, radio and print media formats. These mediums have long served as the primary source of news and entertainment throughout the world. New media, by contrast, typically refers to newer online mediums, such as social media, blogs and email. New media has changed the ways information is created, shared and consumed throughout the world.

At a time where misinformation is becoming more pervasive, understanding the strengths and weaknesses of each type of media and how to adequately navigate them is essential.

What is traditional media? Traditional media typically refers to channels that have been in use for decades. They are well-established and commonly follow a structured, professional editorial process. Traditional media is often characterized by having a top-down communication model. Information is produced by a team of professionals, and it is then distributed to a local or national audience. According to Deloitte research, older age groups prefer consuming traditional news sources. Seventy-two percent of 45- to 54-year-olds and 77% of 55- to 75-year-olds prefer watching TV news and other TV programs for news. Only 39% of 18- to 24-year-olds said the same. Examples of traditional media include the following: Television.

AM and FM radio.

Newspapers.

Magazines.

Direct mail. By the same account, businesses have long relied on traditional media for advertisements. Advertising with traditional media typically requires a large budget and covers areas such as television commercials, billboards, print advertising and newspaper inserts. However, traditional marketing methods have lost some appeal since the emergence of new media. New media enables an organization to better target audiences for less of an upfront cost. This disruption also began showing a shift in consumer trends.

What is new media? New media refers to digital communication channels that began to emerge with the internet. One of the defining characteristics of new media is how it enables users to be active participants. Not only can users consume content, but they can also create and post their own content. They can post comments; share posts; and, in some instances, interact with the content in real time. Examples of new media include the following: Social media.

YouTube.

Email.

Podcasts.

Blogs.

Netflix.

Spotify. Social media has become a huge portion of how people receive their news. Here are some of the top social media sites today. New media is also commonly characterized by accessibility, as many platforms are not just locked to a single medium. For example, the video-sharing platform YouTube is accessible through mediums such as smartphones, desktops, smart TVs and game consoles. New media is also an increasingly effective way for businesses to perform targeted advertising. These can include video ads, banner ads, email and social media marketing.

Traditional media vs. new media Traditional and new media have their own associated pros and cons that differentiate them from each other. Some immediate differences between traditional and new media include the following. Reach Traditional media generally reaches a broad but limited audience. Limitations are often confined to regional or national boundaries. New media, by comparison, has a global reach that enables instant global access by anyone with an internet connection. Engagement Traditional media is typically limited to one-way communication channels, where audiences are mostly restricted to passively receiving content without many opportunities for direct interactions. New media is commonly characterized by providing ample opportunities for user engagement. This can include posting comments, sharing content with others and promoting users to create and share their own content. Cost Traditional media can be expensive to produce and distribute. Newspapers and magazines, for example, need to pay for an enormous amount of paper, ink and employees to run the printing press plus costs to maintain antiquated equipment. New media, by comparison, is generally more affordable. Online platforms typically let creators publish and share their content at a relatively low cost. For example, producing and distributing a video essay or documentary can be considerably less costly on a new media platform such as YouTube than it would be on a traditional media platform such as television. Delivery medium and format Traditional media typically relies on physical and over-the-air broadcasts, though television is now broadcast digitally. Traditional media is typically accessible through mediums such as paper, television and radio. New media relies on digital technology in various multimedia formats. New media is typically accessible on devices such as desktop computers, laptops, smartphones, tablets and wearable technology. Accessibility Access to traditional media is often dependent on an individual's physical access to that media. In some cases, this access might be limited to subscriptions and cable packages. New media is widely accessible to anyone with internet access. Like traditional media, access might sometimes be limited to subscriptions, depending on the media and platform. Targeting Traditional media lacks a lot of the in-depth marketing tactics that new media can typically take advantage of. New media takes advantage of the use of available data analytics and algorithms, making it possible to advertise to select target audiences. Economic models Traditional media commonly relies on subscription fees, sales and advertisements. New media commonly relies on a mix of subscription fees, advertisements and sponsorships as well as a mix of direct and indirect monetization options, such as crowdsourcing. Credibility Traditional media typically follows more strict editorial standards, historically increasing its perceived credibility over new media. New media typically has less oversight and guidelines regarding user-generated information, historically decreasing its general credibility. Impact Traditional media typically has a longer-lasting societal impact on public opinion partially due to its historical role of shaping public opinion over time. New media commonly has a more immediate and high-impact societal impact when compared to traditional media. However, this impact can be short-term due to how fast information and trends change on the internet.

Trustworthiness and fake news in traditional and new media Both traditional and new media have been accused of spreading misinformation and "fake news." This is a complicated and multifaceted issue, as there isn't a singular overall source from which the issue is stemming. Likewise, there isn't a singular overall solution to the problem. Traditional media Traditional media has a long-standing sense of trust due to traditional journalism practices of fact-checking and editorial ethics. However, people increasingly feel that some networks lean too much toward specific viewpoints and agendas, making the reporting seem more biased. This perception of bias is a big reason some find it harder to trust traditional media news sources. Traditional news sources also commonly face commercial pressures that can lead some organizations to promote attention-grabbing stories to attract and hold the attention of more consumers. Certain stories might be presented in such a way where an issue is exaggerated or a more important but less eye-catching detail is neglected. While this doesn't mean a story is innately false, it can shape how an audience perceives the information and the news source. A good way to visualize this growing perception of bias and accuracy is by using a news source political bias chart. These charts visually organize news outlets based on perceived political leanings and reliability. The goal is to help people identify where traditional news media fall on the "left" to "right" spectrum and how factual or opinionated they are. The level of trust the public has in traditional news sources also depends on party and age. A survey from Pew Research Center found that people who lean right are less likely to trust national news outlets compared to those who lean left. However, younger left-leaning audiences are also less likely to trust national news outlets compared to their older counterparts. Another study from Gallup found that 54% of those who lean left and just 12% of those who lean right say they either have a great deal or a fair amount of trust in media. Hyperlocal news sources -- such as local news stations and small-town newspapers -- have maintained more trust in the public over time. A separate report from Pew Research Center found that perceptions of local news don't have the same political divides. The study cites that 85% of adults in the U.S. believe that local news outlets are at least somewhat important to local communities and that 71% of adults believe that local news is reported accurately. New media New media faces its own difficulties. One of the largest but more subtle changes that new media brings is in how news is communicated. Traditional media relies heavily on a broadcast model, where one person speaks to many people. New media -- in particular, social media -- users receive their information through an algorithmic model. Initially, this form of communication reaches a much smaller audience, as it depends on virality. But the more a post is shared and the more interactions it receives, the more people see it. Because of this, more extreme opinions commonly perform better online because they are more likely to receive interactions. A large negative to this model is that more polarizing content is normalized, and it can exaggerate the spread of disinformation and misinformation. A Forbes interview with Dr. Julianna Kirschner, a lecturer at the University of Southern California, said social media platforms are more interested in viewership and engagement, which is why they typically prioritize news content that users already support. This is, in part, what creates an echo chamber for users, further exacerbating political divides. Like how traditional media might exaggerate stories to capture more viewer attention, new media practices include another concept called rage baiting, which is where a news or opinion piece is framed specifically to invoke user outrage and increase interactions. People commonly consume their news from new media platforms such as social media, blogs, podcasts and mainstream news websites. News content could be created by sources such as mainstream news brands, smaller independent news sources, online personalities, ordinary people, politicians and activists. An issue here is that, depending on the source, news on new media formats lacks a centralized editorial oversight. This creates more room for misinformation and unchecked claims. Everyone is biased, intentionally or not. That bias, in one way or another, leaks into news sources. What's most immediately important going into the future is being able to recognize and navigate those biases.