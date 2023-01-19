What is doomscrolling?

Doomscrolling became widespread during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oxford English Dictionary even made the term one of its Words of the Year in 2020. With people quarantined at home during the lockdown and worried about the pandemic, it was natural for many to turn to their digital devices for information.

Doomscrolling, sometimes also called doomsurfing, refers to constantly checking disturbing or upsetting news articles or videos online, often via social media. This is especially relevant with platforms such as Facebook and YouTube, which use algorithms to show users similar content, sparking engagement yet often trapping users in a perpetual cycle of outrage and anxiety.

What causes doomscrolling?

Part of being a well-informed citizen is keeping abreast of current affairs, which often includes reading about distressing topics such as war, crime, political corruption and climate change. The problem is many people become trapped in a spiral of bad news, leaving them mired in fear, anger or hopelessness. In either case, people might begin to see the world as more dangerous and frightening than it really is. This makes them more anxious and likely to turn to the same doomscrolling habits again and again.

Some causes of doomscrolling include the following:

Negativity bias

People tend to look for media that confirms how they're feeling. They might listen to cheerful music when they're happy and depressing music when they're down. The same concept is at play with the information people consume. If they are upset about a certain political development, they tend to seek out news pieces confirming their feelings. This makes people predisposed to clicking links in an article to similar pieces, creating a feedback loop that both reinforces and perpetuates negativity.

It can become a mindless habit and leave people scrolling through screen after screen of doom and gloom, often without even fully registering what's happening.

Learn more here about different types of cognitive bias.

Anxiety, depression, OCD and other mental health issues

Negativity bias can affect individuals struggling with depression, sometimes even more so than people without underlying mental health problems. Absorbing and even deliberately seeking out bad news through doomscrolling can sometimes help people feel less isolated and different -- at least temporarily.

Individuals struggling with anxiety, on the other hand, sometimes use doomscrolling to manage anxiety symptoms. Anxious people tend to want as much information as possible as a way to take back some measure of control. They often fall into the trap of believing that knowing everything about a topic will help them worry less about it. More often, though, this behavior worsens anxiety.

For people with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and similar conditions, the brain fixates on a topic until it becomes all an individual can think about. This sets up prime conditions for doomscrolling because the compulsion part of OCD is about relieving the anxiety that accompanies the obsessive thinking.

Uncertainty

In a world where information is immediately accessible, people can easily find the answers to almost any question. People have become so accustomed to this that when they're faced with uncertainty, they often turn to the web for answers. And sometimes there are no answers -- or there's only fear-inducing speculation.

Poor self-control and bad habits

Almost everyone has at least one bad habit, and bad habits are hard to break. Once someone develops a doomscrolling habit, the brain comes to anticipate the minutes -- or hours -- of scrolling and nudges people toward it when they try to cut back.