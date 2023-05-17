What is Common Service Center (CSC)? Common Service Center (CSC) is an initiative by the government of India to establish locations with computers that are freely available for citizens to use. These centers allow the citizens in rural areas to access digital government resources and business services. It is also spelled Common Service Centre. A CSC is essentially a kiosk with a personal computer (PC), an internet connection and other ICT (information and communications technology equipment) and services. The CSCs provide access to e-governance, education, health, entertainment and other government and private services. Other services available include computer training, telemedicine, office applications, compact disk burning, scanning, printing and digital imaging.

History of Common Service Centers In 2006, the government of India passed a plan to introduce an e-governance initiative for its citizens. This would allow all its citizens to access government programs electronically. Many locations in India are rural though and many people do not have access to computers nor the internet. Common Service Centers were envisaged as a way to bridge this digital divide to give everyone in the country fair access to government programs. According to their website, CSCs offer access to e-services, delivering essential government and public utility services, social welfare schemes, financial inclusion services, healthcare and agriculture services, apart from a host of B2C services. CSCs have also been trying to bridge the gaps in digital literacy and skills of rural citizens through a range of literacy initiatives focused on digital, financial and legal literacy and e-learning and skill development courses. CSC would go on to be built as a public-private partnership (PPP) paid for primarily by private financiers with additional national and state government funding. The initial scope included building 100,000 CSCs spread throughout rural villages in India. Built as a public-private partnership, India's Common Service Centers are paid for primarily by private financiers with added funding by national and state government.