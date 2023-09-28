Digital nomad visas: 28 destinations offering them

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, it shut down office buildings and brought travel to a halt. What workers and tourism boards quickly realized is many of these jobs could be done from anywhere.

Many destinations began offering digital nomad visas to attract visitors and boost their economies. Not able to go into a physical office, remote employees could work in far-flung locations with no crowds and enjoy the outdoors in their downtime.

A digital nomad visa may sometimes be known as a freelance visa , self-employment visa or remote working visa . Each destination has different eligibility criteria, such as a minimum monthly income and application processes, but there are often broad similarities with regard to restrictions. Holders of a digital nomad visa usually can't be employed in any capacity in their host destination, and they may be restricted from receiving any state-funded benefits or being able to vote. Holders of a digital nomad visa must prove that they have health and travel insurance for the duration of their stay, and they are often subject to specific income tax rules and exemptions. It isn't uncommon for digital nomads to end up falling in love with their host destination and applying for permanent residency.

A digital nomad visa is a document that allows an individual to live nomadically by being location-independent and working outside of their home country. It is a temporary resident visa that enables someone to live in a specific place -- usually for up to one year, sometimes longer -- and do their job by using a laptop and internet connection . Holders of digital nomad visas must work for an employer who is based in their home country or be self-employed.

But the key difference between the two is that digital nomads take advantage of flexible working opportunities to live a nomadic lifestyle that enables them to travel abroad and earn an income at the same time.

Digital nomads, however, have a completely location-independent job, and they're able to travel abroad as they work, using an internet connection and a laptop to be online and productive. Digital nomads work for a company registered in their home country, and their jobs often do not require them to be online at specific times or to work specific hours as long as they get their work done.

The above are all variations of remote work , and the key attribute that unites them is they all center on an employee physically working in their home country.

Some employees may be 100% remote workers. They live and work in their home country, but their employer doesn't have an office for them to commute to. Other remote workers are required by their employer to be in a specific state, city or local time zone but are free to work from home. Others still work a hybrid schedule -- some days in the office and others at home.

While there are some similarities between the two, there are subtle nuances between digital nomads and remote workers.

Destinations that offer digital nomad visas

Since 2020, the number of destinations that offer digital nomad visas has grown substantially.

Below are details about some places currently offering digital nomad visas, including essential information about the visa application process, application fees and what to explore once you get that welcome stamp in your passport.

Anguilla

Anguilla's visa is perfect for digital nomads who want to explore the Eastern Caribbean. Although it's one of the most expensive visas to apply for, digital nomads who meet the requirements get to experience turquoise blue bays, sunsets and fresh seafood for up to 12 months.

Program cost: $2,000 per individual or $3,000 for a family of four.

$2,000 per individual or $3,000 for a family of four. Visa length: 12 months.

12 months. Who qualifies: Those who can show proof of employment from a foreign business.

Those who can show proof of employment from a foreign business. How to apply: https://portal.ivisitanguilla.com/work-from-anguilla

Bahamas

The Bahamas is opening itself up to digital nomads with its Bahamas Extended Access Travel Stay (BEATS) visa, which gives visitors the chance to stay and explore its white sand beaches and turquoise waters for a year. The Bahamas' digital nomad visa has a reasonable application fee, making it one of the most popular visas for digital nomads who want to explore the West Indies.

Program cost: $500 to $1,000 per person, plus a nominal application fee.

$500 to $1,000 per person, plus a nominal application fee. Visa length: One year.

One year. Who qualifies: Those who can provide proof of employment with a company outside of the Bahamas and proof of sufficient income.

Those who can provide proof of employment with a company outside of the Bahamas and proof of sufficient income. How to apply: https://www.bahamasbeats.com

Barbados

Barbados' Welcome Stamp visa offers the chance to live in a Caribbean island paradise for a year. Barbados offers a laid-back approach to living, beaches, botanical gardens and caves.

Program cost: $2,000 for an individual and $3,000 for a couple or family.

$2,000 for an individual and $3,000 for a couple or family. Visa length: One year.

One year. Who qualifies: Citizens from any country with an annual income of at least $50,000.

Citizens from any country with an annual income of at least $50,000. How to apply: https://barbadoswelcomestamp.bb/applynow

Belize

Located on the east coast of Central America, Belize is home to the Great Blue Hole, a leading destination for scuba divers. Its diverse wildlife, beaches, jungles and coral reefs make Belize a dream location for many digital nomads, but its minimum annual income means it isn't accessible to everyone.

Program cost: The Long Stay Permit is $200 to $500 per person.

The Long Stay Permit is $200 to $500 per person. Visa length: Six months.

Six months. Who qualifies: Those who can provide proof of employment outside of Belize and a minimum annual income of $75,000 for individuals or $100,000 for couples and families.

Those who can provide proof of employment outside of Belize and a minimum annual income of $75,000 for individuals or $100,000 for couples and families. How to apply: https://www.travelbelize.org/work-where-you-vacation

Bermuda

An island of just over 63,000 people in the North Atlantic Ccean, Bermuda has opened its doors to digital nomads with its Work From Bermuda Certificate. An increasing number of digital nomads are taking the small island nation up on the offer, opting to work from its pink Caribbean-esque beaches and explore its caves and grottos.

Program cost: $263.

$263. Visa length: 12 months.

12 months. Who qualifies: Anyone who works for a company outside of Bermuda or who works for themselves.

Anyone who works for a company outside of Bermuda or who works for themselves. How to apply: https://forms.gov.bm/WFB

Brazil

The South American country of Brazil is one of the most diverse countries on this list. Visitors can enjoy soccer, samba, vistas of Sugarloaf Mountain, endless beaches and the secrets of the Amazon.

Program cost: $120.

$120. Visa length: One year, and it can be extended for another year.

One year, and it can be extended for another year. Who qualifies: Anyone with a work contract that states you either are self-employed or eligible to work remotely for a foreign company outside of Brazil and a minimum monthly income of around $1,500.

Anyone with a work contract that states you either are self-employed or eligible to work remotely for a foreign company outside of Brazil and a minimum monthly income of around $1,500. How to apply: https://formulario-mre.serpro.gov.br/sci/pages/web/ui/#/instrucoes-iniciais-visto

Colombia

The South American country of Colombia offers an affordable visa and living, with the opportunity to explore colorful colonial buildings in Cartagena, the mountains of Medellín and beaches in the north.

Program cost: $177.

$177. Visa length: Two years.

Two years. Who qualifies: Those who earn $684 every month, work for a foreign employer and are on a list of those exempt from needing a short-stay visa.

Those who earn $684 every month, work for a foreign employer and are on a list of those exempt from needing a short-stay visa. How to apply: https://tramitesmre.cancilleria.gov.co/tramites/enlinea/solicitarVisa.xhtml

Costa Rica

The Central American country of Costa Rica is biodiverse. Travelers descend upon the country for its rainforests, beaches, mountains, coffee and food. However, the cost of living is on the high side.

Program cost: $100.

$100. Visa length: One year with the option to extend for another year.

One year with the option to extend for another year. Who qualifies: Anyone who works for a foreign company, owns a business registered outside of Costa Rica or works as a freelancer with companies outside Costa Rica. Applicants must earn at least $3,000 per month for an individual or $4,000 for a family.

Anyone who works for a foreign company, owns a business registered outside of Costa Rica or works as a freelancer with companies outside Costa Rica. Applicants must earn at least $3,000 per month for an individual or $4,000 for a family. How to apply: https://www.visitcostarica.com/en/costa-rica/digital-nomads

Croatia

Cradled in the Adriatic Sea and bordering Hungary, Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia is a destination for digital nomads who want to balance sun seeking with cultural tours. The country is a blend of coastline, national parks and an ancient culture.

Program cost: The temporary residence visa costs $60.

The temporary residence visa costs $60. Visa length: One year.

One year. Who qualifies: Non-EU citizens who are self-employed or work for employers or clients outside of Croatia and make a monthly income of at least $2,715.

Non-EU citizens who are self-employed or work for employers or clients outside of Croatia and make a monthly income of at least $2,715. How to apply: https://mup.gov.hr/aliens-281621/stay-and-work/temporary-stay-of-digital-nomads/286833

Curaçao

Curaçao is a small Dutch island located in the Southern Caribbean Sea, approximately 40 miles away from the coast of Venezuela. Its year-round warm and sunny climate attracts digital nomads who want to get a taste of its coves and coral reefs. Together with Aruba and Bonaire, Curaçao forms the ABC Islands. The temporary stay permit for digital nomads and remote workers means that applicants can explore a variety of nearby islands.

Program cost: $294.

$294. Visa length: Six months with the option to renew for another six months.

Six months with the option to renew for another six months. Who qualifies: Those who can prove they work for a foreign company. No minimum income is required, but you need to show proof of solvency.

Those who can prove they work for a foreign company. No minimum income is required, but you need to show proof of solvency. How to apply: https://athomeincuracao.com/remote-workers/application-remote-workers

Cyprus

The Mediterranean island of Cyprus is famous for its nightlife, sunny beaches and local cuisine. There are also gladiatorial theaters, mosaics and UNESCO world heritage sites to explore.

Program cost: $75.

$75. Visa length: One year with the option to extend.

One year with the option to extend. Who qualifies: Non-EU/European Economic Area (EEA) citizens who work for an employer registered outside Cyprus and have a monthly income of at least $3,750 post-tax.

Non-EU/European Economic Area (EEA) citizens who work for an employer registered outside Cyprus and have a monthly income of at least $3,750 post-tax. How to apply: At the Cypriot embassy in your country of residence.

Czechia

Historically known as Bohemia, Czechia is made up of medieval towns, vibrant cities and sandstone landscapes. Many digital nomads are flocking to Prague on the digital nomad visa to set up a lifestyle that revolves around a next-level architectural and cultural scene.

Program cost: There is no fee for inclusion in the program.

There is no fee for inclusion in the program. Visa length: One year.

One year. Who qualifies: Those who are self-employed or work for an employer outside Czechia and have a monthly income of $2,645.

Those who are self-employed or work for an employer outside Czechia and have a monthly income of $2,645. How to apply: https://www.mpo.cz/en/foreign-trade/economic-migration/digital-nomad-program--275799

Dubai (United Arab Emirates)

The Persian Gulf state of United Arab Emirates is home to the world's tallest building -- the Burj Khalifa -- and some of the world's most sophisticated hotels and restaurants in its largest city, Dubai. Many digital nomads love Dubai for its blend of style, sun and sea. The cost of living is prohibitively expensive for some, but Dubai also has one of the lowest crime rates in the world.

Program cost: $81.

$81. Visa length: One year.

One year. Who qualifies: Anyone who has worked for their current employer for at least three years prior to submitting their application and has a minimum salary of $3,500 per month.

Anyone who has worked for their current employer for at least three years prior to submitting their application and has a minimum salary of $3,500 per month. How to apply: https://www.visitdubai.com/en/invest-in-dubai/live-and-work/visas-and-entry/work-remotely-from-dubai

Ecuador

Ecuador's Rentista for Remote Work visa is affordable and lasts for two years, giving digital nomads ample opportunity to experience the Galapagos Islands and some of the best climbing and trekking routes in the world. Ecuador also borders Colombia and Peru, making it the perfect location for digital nomads who want to explore more of South America.

Program cost: $450 per person.

$450 per person. Visa length: Two years.

Two years. Who qualifies: Those who can show they earn three times the basic Ecuadorian monthly salary at the time of applying and who can prove they work for a company registered outside of Ecuador.

Those who can show they earn three times the basic Ecuadorian monthly salary at the time of applying and who can prove they work for a company registered outside of Ecuador. How to apply: https://ecuador.travel/en/nomad-visa

Estonia

Estonia is a Baltic country, made up of the mainland, two large islands and more than 2,000 other islands. It is also a tech-forward country, as many successful startups were born here. Estonia is also home to many forests and mediaeval towns.

Program cost: $107.

$107. Visa length: One year.

One year. Who qualifies: Those who are self-employed or work for an employer abroad. You must be able to prove that, in the six months preceding your application, you earned at least $3,745 per month.

Those who are self-employed or work for an employer abroad. You must be able to prove that, in the six months preceding your application, you earned at least $3,745 per month. How to apply: https://www.visitestonia.com/en/digitalnomad/digital-nomad-visa

Georgia

Georgian culture is one of the oldest, yet it's often overlooked due to its time as a former Soviet state. It now piques the interest of foreigners thanks to its mountain ranges, lakes, friendly locals and buzzing capital city, Tbilisi.

Program cost: Free.

Free. Visa length: One year.

One year. Who qualifies: Anyone from Georgia's list of more than 90 countries with an income of $2,000 per month or $24,000 in savings and proof of remote work.

Anyone from Georgia's list of more than 90 countries with an income of $2,000 per month or $24,000 in savings and proof of remote work. How to apply: https://www.geoconsul.gov.ge/HtmlPage/Html/View?id=956&lang=Eng

Greece

Greece is a land of 6,000 islands, making it the perfect place for a digital nomad to make the most of their island-hopping lifestyle. It's also a geographically diverse country -- 80% of the country is mountains -- and incredibly affordable. In addition, it has numerous UNESCO World Heritage Sites to explore and has perfected the art of the work-life balance.

The Greece remote work visa is considered one of the easier digital nomad visas to get hold of, with an application turnaround time of just 10 days.

Program cost: $240.

$240. Visa length: One year.

One year. Who qualifies: Any non-EU, non-EEA and non-Schengen Area citizens who can prove they have an income of $3,740 per month and a remote work contract for a business situated outside of Greece.

Any non-EU, non-EEA and non-Schengen Area citizens who can prove they have an income of $3,740 per month and a remote work contract for a business situated outside of Greece. How to apply: Apply at your nearest Greek embassy or consulate. Visit this site for more information about being a digital nomad in Greece.

Hungary

Hungary's White Card visa enables travelers to explore this European location. Its low cost of living tempts digital nomads to set up base in the capital city Budapest. This can be a jumping-off point into the countryside dotted with villages and various natural landscapes.

Program cost: $120.

$120. Visa length: One year and can be extended for another year upon completion.

One year and can be extended for another year upon completion. Who qualifies: Those who have a contract for work outside of Hungary and have proof that they have earned $2,000 each month in the six months prior to applying.

Those who have a contract for work outside of Hungary and have proof that they have earned $2,000 each month in the six months prior to applying. How to apply: www.bmbah.hu/index.php?option=com_k2&view=item&layout=item&id=1714&Itemid=2100&lang=en

Iceland

Located between the Greenland Sea and the North Atlantic Ocean, Iceland is a landscape of glaciers, fjords and ice fields with a fascinating history, culture and language.

Program cost: $90.

$90. Visa length: Up to 180 days.

Up to 180 days. Who qualifies: Anyone from a non-EEA/European Free Trade Association country who is self-employed or works for a company based outside of Iceland and earns a minimum of $7,380 per month for an individual or $9,595 for a couple.

Anyone from a non-EEA/European Free Trade Association country who is self-employed or works for a company based outside of Iceland and earns a minimum of $7,380 per month for an individual or $9,595 for a couple. How to apply: https://island.is/en/get-long-term-visa-for-remote-workers

Malta

Malta is an island in the Mediterranean located between Sicily and North Africa. It has a year-round favorable climate, an array of UNESCO and cultural spots, beaches and many villages to explore.

Program cost: $320.

$320. Visa length: One year with the option to renew for up to three years.

One year with the option to renew for up to three years. Who qualifies: Non-EU/EEA nationals who are self-employed or work for an employer registered abroad and earn a yearly gross income of $34,615.

Non-EU/EEA nationals who are self-employed or work for an employer registered abroad and earn a yearly gross income of $34,615. How to apply: https://nomad.residencymalta.gov.mt

Mauritius

Mauritius -- located off the east coast of Africa -- is often reserved for honeymoons and once-in-a-lifetime, bucket list vacations. But the Premium Visa gives people the opportunity to explore the island nation with its lagoons and vibrant culture for up to one year.

Program cost: Free.

Free. Visa length: One year with the option to renew.

One year with the option to renew. Who qualifies: Nationals from the 114 qualifying countries who have a minimum monthly income of at least $1,500 and work for an employer not registered in Mauritius.

Nationals from the 114 qualifying countries who have a minimum monthly income of at least $1,500 and work for an employer not registered in Mauritius. How to apply: Click here for the application.

Mexico

Mexico's Temporary Resident Visa allows people into the country for more than 180 days and up to four years. The country's history, landscapes and food scene draw many digital nomads. Those who prefer city living can experience the glamor, art and culture of Mexico City, and those who want to explore elsewhere can visit Oaxaca and the beaches of Tulum and Cancún.

Program cost: $51.

$51. Visa length: One year with the option to extend.

One year with the option to extend. Who qualifies: Proof of remote or self-employment with a foreign company and a minimum monthly salary of $1,128.

Proof of remote or self-employment with a foreign company and a minimum monthly salary of $1,128. How to apply: Visit a Mexican embassy or consulate in your home country. Book an appointment in advance here.

Montserrat

Montserrat's Remote Work Stamp visa is gaining increasing traction for digital nomads with higher incomes who want to explore somewhere off the beaten path. This Caribbean island is made up of mountains, volcanoes, black sand beaches, coral reefs, cliffs and shoreline caves.

Program cost: $500 for individuals and $750 for a family of four.

$500 for individuals and $750 for a family of four. Visa length: One year.

One year. Who qualifies: Those who work for a foreign company or provide freelance or consulting services to clients registered abroad and earn at least $70,000 per year.

Those who work for a foreign company or provide freelance or consulting services to clients registered abroad and earn at least $70,000 per year. How to apply: https://apply.montserratremoteworker.com

Norway

Norway is one of the most desirable countries to live in for the outdoorsy digital nomad. The fjords, ski resorts and the chance to see the northern lights make it one of the most beautiful countries in the world.

Program cost: $641.

$641. Visa length: Two years with the option to renew up to six years.

Two years with the option to renew up to six years. Who qualifies: Those who make at least $38,150 in a year and have a business established outside the country. They must also have a contract to do an assignment for a business in Norway.

Those who make at least $38,150 in a year and have a business established outside the country. They must also have a contract to do an assignment for a business in Norway. How to apply: https://www.udi.no/en/want-to-apply/work-immigration/skilled-workers

Panama

Panama is a blend of high-rises, casinos, rainforests, national parks and beaches. It's a great option for digital nomads who want to explore both Central and South America. Note, while it is possible to drive to locations in Central America from Panama, it is not possible to drive to South America.

Program cost: $300 per person.

$300 per person. Visa length: Nine months, with the opportunity to renew for another nine months.

Nine months, with the opportunity to renew for another nine months. Who qualifies: Those with an annual income of at least $36,000 and proof that they work for a company registered outside of Panama.

Those with an annual income of at least $36,000 and proof that they work for a company registered outside of Panama. How to apply: Schedule an appointment with your local Panamanian embassy or consulate.

Portugal

Portugal offers beaches and fascinating architecture. Explore the town of Sintra -- just outside Lisbon -- where visitors will feel like they're in a fantasy-themed video game come to life or Porto, where there are bookshops, cafes and, of course, port.

Program cost: The temporary stay visa costs $80.

The temporary stay visa costs $80. Visa length: One year.

One year. Who qualifies: You must have a monthly salary of at least $815. If you want to bring additional family members, 50% of the salary is added for a partner, and 30% is added for each child.

You must have a monthly salary of at least $815. If you want to bring additional family members, 50% of the salary is added for a partner, and 30% is added for each child. How to apply: https://vistos.mne.gov.pt/en/national-visas/necessary-documentation/temporary-stay

Romania

Fast internet speeds and vast transit networks have many digital nomads exploring the country's buzzing capital, Bucharest, as well as forests and sites such as Dracula's Castle -- aka Bran Castle -- in Transylvania.

Bordering Ukraine to the north, Moldova to the northeast, the Black Sea to the southeast, Bulgaria to the south, Serbia to the southwest and Hungary to the west, Romania is ideally located for exploring less commonly visited countries in the region.

Program cost: Unknown.

Unknown. Visa length: One year.

One year. Who qualifies: Any non-EU citizen who has been employed by a country registered outside of Romania for at least three years before applying or any non-EU citizen who owns a company registered outside of Romania. Must have proof of income for the last six months that is three times the Romanian average gross salary -- or approximately $4,170 per month.

Any non-EU citizen who has been employed by a country registered outside of Romania for at least three years before applying or any non-EU citizen who owns a company registered outside of Romania. Must have proof of income for the last six months that is three times the Romanian average gross salary -- or approximately $4,170 per month. How to apply: https://evisa.mae.ro/Home?lang=en-US#

Spain

This European destination offers beaches, lively cities and ancient architecture.