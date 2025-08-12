Gemini 2.5 Deep Think explained: Everything you need to know

Google has worked hard to position itself as a leader in the generative AI space, developing models that compete against many rivals -- including DeepSeek, Grok and OpenAI.

Since 2023, Gemini has been the primary large language model (LLM) family developed by Google. It's an LLM family that is regularly updated with new models and capabilities. In February 2025, Google Gemini 2.0 was released, followed several months later by Google Gemini 2.5 Pro.

At the Google I/O conference on May 20, 2025, the Gemini 2.5 Deep Think model was previewed as an enhanced reasoning mode. On Aug. 1, 2025, Gemini 2.5 Deep Think became generally available as a variant of the Gemini 2.5 series, focused on providing more complex reasoning capabilities.

What is Gemini 2.5 Deep Think? Gemini 2.5 Deep Think is an LLM developed by Google as part of its Gemini 2.5 model family. The model is specifically optimized as a reasoning model, meaning it can "think" longer than a regular model to figure out, consider or reason over a prompt, before coming to a conclusion and generating an output. Gemini 2.5 Deep Think is built on a sparse mixture-of-experts transformer architecture. It has native multimodal support for text, image and audio inputs. The model processes up to 1 million input tokens and can generate up to 192,000 output tokens. The model's core innovation lies in its parallel-thinking approach. With that approach, the model can explore multiple ideas simultaneously, revising and combining them before answering. The model was developed with advanced reinforcement learning methods to support longer reasoning chains. The publicly released Gemini 2.5 Deep Think model is closely related to the research version that reached a gold‑medal standard at the 2025 International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO). The consumer release trades some of the more complex, hours‑long reasoning functionality for day‑to‑day responsiveness. Even with the tradeoff, Google claims the model still reaches Bronze‑level performance on the 2025 IMO benchmark based on internal evaluations. It also integrates responsibly with safety improvements and automatically works with tools such as code execution and Google Search.

Advantages of Gemini 2.5 Deep Think As a focused reasoning model, Google developed Gemini 2.5 Deep Think to be optimized for problems that benefit from step-by-step resolutions and strategic planning. By explicitly dedicating more inference time and training the model to use longer reasoning paths, it can explore different potential answers. Key advantages of Gemini 2.5 Deep Think include the following: Parallel reasoning. Deep Think can generate many ideas simultaneously and evaluate them, revising or merging promising paths before answering.

Deep Think can generate many ideas simultaneously and evaluate them, revising or merging promising paths before answering. Iterative development. The model takes a step-by-step iterative approach that can lead to better outcomes. By taking interactive steps, it can incrementally make refinements.

The model takes a step-by-step iterative approach that can lead to better outcomes. By taking interactive steps, it can incrementally make refinements. Extended context and multimodal integration. With its 1 million token context window and native support for text, images, audio and video, Deep Think has significantly more resources to process information than competing models. This extended context capability, combined with multimodal integration, enables analysis of complex documents, multimedia content and large-scale research projects.

With its 1 million token context window and native support for text, images, audio and video, Deep Think has significantly more resources to process information than competing models. This extended context capability, combined with multimodal integration, enables analysis of complex documents, multimedia content and large-scale research projects. Tools integration. The model automatically integrates with Google Search and code execution tools, providing real-time access to current information. This enhances the model's utility for research tasks requiring up-to-date information and executable code solutions.

Gemini 2.5 Pro vs. Gemini 2.5 Deep Think Gemini 2.5 Pro is a strong general‑purpose model. Gemini 2.5 Deep Think, by contrast, is a Gemini variant focused on extended, parallel reasoning and longer, more detailed outputs. In practice, users select 2.5 Pro in the model picker and toggle "Deep Think" for problems that benefit from more deliberation. Feature Gemini 2.5 Pro Gemini 2.5 Deep Think Reasoning approach Linear thinking with

reasoning capabilities. Multi-agent parallel-thinking system. Processing method Sequential reasoning steps. Multiple AI agents work simultaneously. Response time Standard (seconds). Extended "thinking time" (minutes). Computational cost Standard compute

requirements. Significantly higher resources required. Context window 1 million tokens input. 1 million tokens input. Output capacity Up to 65,536 tokens. Up to 192,000 tokens. Response length Standard responses. Capable of much longer,

detailed responses. Safety profile Standard content safety. Enhanced safety with

higher refusal rates. Pricing $1.25-$15 per million tokens (API). $249.99/month

(Ultra subscription). Availability Widely available via API. Limited to Ultra subscribers.

Benchmark performance Gemini 2.5 Deep Think's benchmark performance demonstrates state-of-the-art capabilities across multiple evaluation categories. Benchmark category Benchmark Gemini 2.5 Pro Gemini 2.5

Deep Think OpenAI o3 Grok 4 Reasoning

and knowledge Humanity's Last Exam 21.6% 34.8% 20.3% 25.4% Mathematics IMO 2025 31.6% (No medal) 60.7% (Bronze medal) 16.7% (No medal) 21.4% (No medal) Mathematics AIME 2025 88.0% 99.2% 88.9% 91.7% Code generation LiveCodeBench v6 74.2% 87.6% 72.0% 79.0%