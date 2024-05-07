10 notable zombie brands

Innovation and technological progress precede success in today's dynamic global business environment, and several brands have secured a deep connection with and allegiance from consumers worldwide. Nonetheless, not every brand's trajectory is uninterrupted, some face periods of decline or fade from the marketplace.

These instances give rise to zombie brands, brands that, after a period of obscurity or near-extinction, make a surprising comeback, either in their original form or through acquisition by new owners. This phenomenon is prevalent in the unpredictable technology sector, where companies sometimes experience swift changes in fortune. However, from retailers to subscription service businesses, intriguing companies across diverse sectors have experienced a revival after their presumed demise.

This post explores zombie brands -- 10 in particular -- and explains how and why certain brands rise again.

What are zombie brands? Zombie brands, accounting for roughly 10% of U.S. businesses, are distinguished by their remarkable ability to rebound after decline, dormancy or perceived extinction, according to a report from the Federal Reserve. The resurgence itself often captivates the public's imagination, underscoring the business sector's resilience and potential for transformation. These resurrected brands become a databank of corporate case studies that shed light on business adaptability, brand nostalgia, consumer sentiment and the powerful bonds formed between individuals and their favored brands. Brand resurrection occurs through various means. Sometimes, the original company restructures its operations, perhaps narrowing its focus, adjusting its target market or innovating its product line. In other instances, a larger, stable entity acquires a failing brand, seeing potential in rejuvenating the brand's image, offerings and market position. Indeed, successful brand revival often hinges on recognizing residual value in a brand's identity, leveraging nostalgia while simultaneously reinventing the brand to align with current market trends and consumer behaviors. The difference between a brand that revives itself and one that fails is often its ability to engage and reconnect with both existing and new audiences. In essence, zombie brands underscore the importance of adaptability, innovation and strategic foresight in a constantly evolving, cutthroat business world.