Quiet firing explained: Signs to watch for

Instead of formal termination through firing or layoff, employers quiet fire by building a negative workplace environment, leading unhappy employees to leave voluntarily. Although quiet firing isn't new, strict return-to-office (RTO) mandates reignited the conversation. According to a recent survey from BambooHR, 25% of C-suite executives hoped a stricter RTO mandate would lead to voluntary turnover.

Though it's a more common practice today, quiet firing can lead to some dangerous organizational consequences. Here's what to know.

What is quiet firing? At its core, quiet firing pushes an employee to resign instead of a company terminating the employee. To do this, managers create an intolerable work environment by isolating employees from projects and meetings, holding employees to unrealistic expectations, or neglecting their growth and development. As a result, many of these employees, ultimately feeling discouraged and burned out, leave the company. Quiet firing can tax an employee's mental health and well-being. Typically, in the process, employee confusion, frustration and anxiety rise, while job confidence falls. Although quiet firing is not necessarily illegal, if quiet firing practices are directly tied to wrongful termination, employers face legal risks.

Signs of quiet firing Quiet firings differ depending on the manager, leaders, employees and industry, but there are a few common red flags to warn about a potential quiet firing: Feedback extremes The manager isn't providing enough feedback, either positive or negative, especially when this isn't the norm. This is a possible sign that the manager is no longer interested in an employee's professional growth and development. Conversely, managers might give more criticism than usual. Too much feedback, particularly when it isn't constructive, is another way to push away an employee. No promotions or raises Missing out on a promotion is discouraging, but it happens. However, employees who are regularly passed over for promotions, raises, bonuses and career advancement opportunities -- especially with no feedback or reasoning -- are likely facing a quiet firing scenario. Isolation from team meetings and projects Being an active, connected team member is integral to success, so if employees are excluded from team activities such as meetings, projects and social events, it could indicate that they're being quiet fired. Additionally, being ignored in meetings or not having a chance to participate actively are red flags. Unrealistic workload An exceptionally heavy or unrealistic workload could overwhelm an employee, leading to burnout and disengagement. This common quiet firing tactic -- an unmanageable workload coupled with unrealistic expectations about carrying that workload -- goads many employees to leave. Lack of goal and growth conversations When a manager ignores goals and expresses disinterest in an employee's career aspirations, the employee often feels devalued and stagnant in their position. Eventually, many of these employees leave. Micromanagement Micromanagement is another way for managers to nudge employees out the door. Signs of micromanagement include too-frequent performance reviews, regular and overly critical feedback, or a hovering manager who's always checking in. Learn more about quiet management and how this alternative to micromanagement can build employee trust and autonomy. Meaningless or tedious work When employees are repeatedly assigned work below their skill level -- or busywork -- they are likely being quiet fired. An employee being assigned tasks typically given to a lower-level worker or jobs being removed from an employee's department often leave that employee feeling devalued. Lack of managerial attention One of the biggest signs of quiet firing is an employee who receives little attention from the manager. This includes less thorough one-on-one conversations, less digital communication, or a blatant disinterest in an employee's work and goals.

Why does quiet firing happen? In many cases, quiet firing is an unintentional and unforeseen consequence of poor management and unhealthy workplace dynamics. However, that's not always the case. In some instances, quiet firing is a direct, intentional action meant to prod employees to leave and avoid the process of firing them. The "why" behind quiet firing is unique to an organization and its current situation. Still, there are worrisome workplace conditions and practices that typically precede or accompany quiet firing, including the following: Lack of communication. Any breakdown in communication between managers and employees often leads to misaligned expectations, meaningless -- or nonexistent -- feedback and a more fragmented team overall, often leaving employees feeling undervalued and neglected.

Consequences of quiet firing Quiet firing damages more than the employee who leaves; its effects ripple across the team and possibly the entire organization. Quiet firing's adverse effects often exacerbate the workplace's already unhealthy environment, creating a cycle of negativity that eventually harms the business's bottom line. These adverse effects include the following: Lower morale. When managers stop showing interest in an employee, that employee stops seeing value in their work, and their motivation decreases. If the practice of quiet firing becomes well known among the team, the behavior likely spreads to other employees, leading to lost productivity and erosion of trust in leadership and the organization overall.

When managers stop showing interest in an employee, that employee stops seeing value in their work, and their motivation decreases. If the practice of quiet firing becomes well known among the team, the behavior likely spreads to other employees, leading to lost productivity and erosion of trust in leadership and the organization overall. Less collaboration. Employees who are isolated or singled out due to quiet firing cannot effectively contribute to collaboration and teamwork. Plus, organizational miscommunication and misaligned expectations increase in this atmosphere, creating conflicts between employees.

Employees who are isolated or singled out due to quiet firing cannot effectively contribute to collaboration and teamwork. Plus, organizational miscommunication and misaligned expectations increase in this atmosphere, creating conflicts between employees. Damage to reputation. An organization publicly known to quiet fire its employees significantly damages its brand and reputation. The behavior likely hurts both recruitment and customer acquisition and retention.

An organization publicly known to quiet fire its employees significantly damages its brand and reputation. The behavior likely hurts both recruitment and customer acquisition and retention. Higher turnover. Turnover doesn't end with the employee who was quiet fired. Others, concerned about being quiet fired themselves or unwilling to continue in such an environment, often follow suit and leave.