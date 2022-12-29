What is CompTIA Project+? CompTIA Project+ is the Computing Technology Industry Association's certification program designed to demonstrate a person has a validated understanding of and skills in project management. Project+ certification helps employers recognize a qualified professional IT project manager capable of managing and directing technology initiatives. When hiring project managers, employers often look for credentials like the Project+ certification. It shows employers that a potential employee is skilled, knowledgeable and capable of managing projects. The CompTIA Project+ exam covers the project management lifecycle. It also tests for the skills required to initiate, plan, execute, manage and review a project. Find out about the five lifecycle stages that most projects go through as they are executed. CompTIA is a nonprofit organization providing certification in a number of IT-related fields. For example, the CompTIA A+ certification tests for entry-level IT skills; CompTIA Network+ covers networking skills; and CompTIA Security+ checks security-related skills. CompTIA was founded in 1982 as the Association of Better Computer Dealers.

Who should pursue the CompTIA Project+ certification? The CompTIA Project+ examination is designed to validate an IT professional's competency in managing small and medium-sized projects. The certification is for IT professionals who manage projects that don't involve a lot of complexity. There are no prerequisites for taking the exam. However, it is recommended that candidates have six to 12 months of cumulative project management experience or equivalent education. Project management roles that could benefit from taking the exam include the following: project associates;

project consultants;

project managers; and

project coordinators.

What to expect from the CompTIA Project+ exam The Project+ exam covers these four general topic areas: Topic Percent of exam Example questions Project management concepts 33% Explain the basic characteristics of a project and various methodologies and frameworks used in IT projects Project lifecycle phases 30% Explain the value of artifacts in the discovery/concept preparation phase of a project. Tools and documentation 19% Compare and contrast various project management tools. IT basics and governance 18% Summarize basic environmental, social and governance factors related to project management activities. The exam covers a range of concepts and skills, including the following: project tools and project documentation

project constraints

change management

communication plans

project charters

project lifecycle

cost controls

project scheduling

responsibilities and roles

IT and governance basics

Agile methodologies

risk management

resource management

stakeholder management

compliance Other important aspects of the exam include the following: Price: $358

$358 Number of questions: Maximum of 90

Maximum of 90 Length of test: 90 minutes

90 minutes Scoring scale: 100-900

100-900 Passing score: 710

710 Languages provided: English

English Question types: Multiple choice, including single and multiple response questions, and performance-based questions

Multiple choice, including single and multiple response questions, and performance-based questions Prerequisite: None More details about the exam can be found in the CompTIA Project+ Certification Exam Objectives document.

How is CompTIA Project+ Exam PK0-005 different from Exam PK0-004? CompTIA releases a new version of the Project+ exam about every three years to keep it up to date with new technologies and trends. The latest version of the Project+ exam is PK0-005, which was released on Nov. 8, 2022. The previous iteration, PK0-004, is set to be retired on May 9, 2023. According to CompTIA, when it updates an exam, about 70% of the topics remain the same from the previous version, and 30% are updated. Additions to the latest version of the Project+ exam centered around: IT project management skills

governance, risk and compliance

Agile knowledge and hands-on skills The new exam also has exam objectives compared with 18 in the previous version.

CompTIA Project+ vs. Project Management Professional (PMP) Project management certifications vary in terms of their level of specification and the target test taker. This applies to both the CompTIA Project+ and the Project Management Professional (PMP) certifications. CompTIA Project+ The CompTIA Project+ is designed for professionals whose main job is some element of project management; project management does not have to be their entire job. Project+ focuses on the skills IT professionals need to manage small and medium-sized projects of limited complexity. There are no prerequisites for Project+, and while it focuses on the Agile methodology, it is not methodology-specific and has a broad focus. The CompTIA certification can be used as a first step to PMP certification. Project Management Professional The Project Management Institute (PMI) offers the PMP as a professional project management certification. It is a methodology-specific certification intended for advanced project management professionals who deal with large, complex projects. It is designed for full-time project managers whose main task is project management. The PMP has prerequisites, including educational requirements and at least 36 months leading projects. Candidates must apply to be eligible for the exam. PMP certification can help IT pros achieve a higher average salary and better project management jobs.