Browse Definitions :
Definition

What is the Driver's Privacy Protection Act (DPPA)?

By

The Driver's Privacy Protection Act (DPPA) is a United States federal law designed to protect the personally identifiable information of licensed drivers from improper use or disclosure. Congress passed the DPPA in 1994 in response to complaints that state agencies were selling drivers' information to direct marketing and auto insurance companies to augment revenue.

The DPPA requires all states to safeguard the privacy of personal information in an individual's motor vehicle record, including the driver's name, address, phone number, Social Security number, driver identification number, photograph, height, weight, gender, age, certain medical or disability information, and, in some states, fingerprints.

The DPPA makes it illegal to obtain drivers' information for unlawful purposes and to make false representations to obtain such information. Under the law, criminal fines can be levied for noncompliance, and individuals have a private right of action, including actual and punitive damages, as well as attorneys' fees.

Since its enactment, the DPPA has been updated to address new privacy concerns and technological advancements in data management.

Permissible uses under the DPPA

Under the DPPA, drivers' personal information can be obtained from motor vehicle departments for certain uses, including the following:

  • Legitimate government agency functions.
  • Matters of auto safety, theft, emissions and product recalls.
  • Insurance purposes.
  • Notices for towed or impounded cars.
  • Use by licensed investigators or security services.
  • Use by private toll transportation facilities.
  • Motor vehicle not-for-profit market research and surveys.

In addition, the law has expanded permissible uses to include compliance with federal and state regulations, and for activities related to vehicle recalls and safety notices.

Drivers' information is also available in response to requests for individuals' records if the state has received permission from the individual. Records of each additional disclosure must be kept, identifying each person or entity that has received the disclosure and for what purpose; the disclosure records must be retained for five years.

The legislation does not protect information about a driver's traffic violations, license status or accidents.

State-specific regulations and enhancements

Many states have laws to supplement the DPPA. Whether the DPPA applies to records of vehicles owned by corporations, proprietorships, partnerships, limited liability partnerships, associations, estates, lienholders or trusts varies by state.

Some states have implemented stricter regulations and additional safeguards to enhance the protection of drivers' personal information, reflecting the evolving landscape of data privacy.

Map of U.S. states that have passed data privacy laws.

Concerns about how personal data is processed and stored are leading to the passage of new privacy regulations that govern how companies handle consumer data. Explore the state of U.S. data privacy protection laws.

This was last updated in July 2024

Continue Reading About What is the Driver's Privacy Protection Act (DPPA)?

Networking
  • What is wavelength?

    Wavelength is the distance between identical points, or adjacent crests, in the adjacent cycles of a waveform signal propagated ...

  • subnet (subnetwork)

    A subnet, or subnetwork, is a segmented piece of a larger network. More specifically, subnets are a logical partition of an IP ...

  • secure access service edge (SASE)

    Secure access service edge (SASE), pronounced sassy, is a cloud architecture model that bundles together network and cloud-native...

Security
  • What is exposure management?

    Exposure management is a cybersecurity approach to protecting exploitable IT assets.

  • intrusion detection system (IDS)

    An intrusion detection system monitors (IDS) network traffic for suspicious activity and sends alerts when such activity is ...

  • cyber attack

    A cyber attack is any malicious attempt to gain unauthorized access to a computer, computing system or computer network with the ...

CIO
  • What is a startup company?

    A startup company is a newly formed business with particular momentum behind it based on perceived demand for its product or ...

  • What is a CEO (chief executive officer)?

    A chief executive officer (CEO) is the highest-ranking position in an organization and responsible for implementing plans and ...

  • What is labor arbitrage?

    Labor arbitrage is the practice of searching for and then using the lowest-cost workforce to produce products or goods.

HRSoftware
  • organizational network analysis (ONA)

    Organizational network analysis (ONA) is a quantitative method for modeling and analyzing how communications, information, ...

  • HireVue

    HireVue is an enterprise video interviewing technology provider of a platform that lets recruiters and hiring managers screen ...

  • Human Resource Certification Institute (HRCI)

    Human Resource Certification Institute (HRCI) is a U.S.-based credentialing organization offering certifications to HR ...

Customer Experience
  • What is the law of diminishing returns?

    The law of diminishing returns is an economic principle stating that as investment in a particular area increases, the rate of ...

  • What is an abandoned call?

    An abandoned call is a call or other type of contact initiated to a call center or contact center that is ended before any ...

  • What is an outbound call?

    An outbound call is one initiated by a contact center agent to prospective customers and focuses on sales, lead generation, ...

Close