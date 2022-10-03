What is a Request for Comments (RFC)?

A Request for Comments (RFC) is a formal document from the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) that contains specifications and organizational notes about topics related to the internet and computer networking, such as routing, addressing and transport technologies. IETF is a large international community that includes researchers, vendors, operators and network designers who are concerned about the internet's operation and evolution. (RFC is also an abbreviation for Remote Function Call, an interface used in SAP communications.)

An IETF RFC begins with an initial draft, referred to as the Internet-Draft (I-D). This draft is typically created by an individual or small group. The I-D is then adopted by a working group that reviews, improves and revises the document's content. Working groups are made up of volunteers from around the world and include members such as hardware manufacturers, software developers and network operators. The working groups are organized into specific areas of technology and managed by area directors.

RFCs are produced primarily by the Internet Architecture Board (IAB), Internet Research Task Force (IRTF) and IETF. However, individuals or groups outside of the IAB, IRTF or IETF can submit RFCs for review, although these types of "individual submissions" are not as common.

After an RFC has gone through the review and revision process, it receives a final review for errors, as well as for style and editorial issues. Once a satisfactory document is produced, the RFC Production Center (RPC) assigns a unique number to the RFC and publishes it through the RFC Editor.

Not every I-D becomes an RFC, but those that do are freely available online. After an RFC been published, it never changes. If a problem is discovered, technical or editorial errata are issued through the RFC Editor. Change can occur only through subsequent RFCs that supersede or elaborate on all or parts of previous RFCs.