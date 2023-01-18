What is Yahoo? Yahoo, or Yahoo.com, is a web services provider that offers both a search engine and a directory of World Wide Web pages organized in a hierarchy of topic categories. While the Yahoo web portal started off as a web directory, it soon added other services such as email, news and finance. Most notable, Yahoo Search is a competitor to sites like Google Search and Microsoft Bing. Verizon acquired Yahoo in 2017. Verizon sold Yahoo -- as part of its Verizon Media division, which also included AOL, Engadget, TechCrunch and a digital advertising platform -- to Apollo Global Management in 2021.

Yahoo products and services In addition to its web search engine and directory, Yahoo account holders can access other web-based services including the following: Yahoo Mail, which provides free email accounts similar to Gmail and AOL, with unlimited storage;

Yahoo Finance, a website that covers business and financial news; and

Yahoo Sports, a sports news website. Yahoo also provides online news, weather forecasts and horoscopes.

The history of Yahoo Officially launched in 1995, Yahoo began as the bookmark list of two Stanford University graduate students, David Filo and Jerry Yang. After putting their combined bookmark lists organized by categories on a college site, the list began to grow into an internet phenomenon. According to the site, Yahoo stands for "Yet Another Hierarchical Officious Oracle." It became the first such directory with a large following. Filo and Yang postponed their graduate work and became part of a public offering for a multimillion-dollar corporation.

Yahoo's growth Over the years, Yahoo has acquired a number of other companies, including GeoCities, Flickr and Tumblr. In 2008, Yahoo was the most visited website in the United States. However, it has since fallen to fourth place, behind Google, YouTube, Facebook and Amazon. In 2012, Yahoo appointed Marissa Mayer as its new chief executive officer (CEO). Mayer, who served as CEO through 2017, is credited with revitalizing the company by bringing in new talent and launching new products, such as Yahoo News Digest and Yahoo Weather. In 2016, Yahoo agreed to sell its core business to Verizon for $4.83 billion. The deal included Yahoo's search engine, email service, digital content and advertising technology businesses. However, the deal excluded Yahoo's 15% share in Alibaba Group and 35.5% share in Yahoo Japan. In 2021, Verizon sold Yahoo as part of its Verizon Media division to Apollo Global Management for $5 billion.