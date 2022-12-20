What is surveillance capitalism?

Surveillance capitalism is the monetization of data captured through monitoring people's movements and behaviors online and in the physical world. Consumer surveillance is most commonly used for targeted marketing and advertising.

The term surveillance capitalism was first introduced by John Bellamy Foster and Robert W. McChesney in July 2014, in Monthly Review, a New York socialist magazine. Their concept of surveillance capitalism focused on the U.S. military and surveillance of citizens.

The term is more closely associated with an economic theory Harvard Business School Professor Emerita Shoshana Zuboff proposed in September 2014. It describes the modern, mass monetization of individuals' raw personal data to predict and modify their behavior. In her 2019 book The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power, Zuboff defines surveillance capitalism as a "new economic order that claims human experience as free raw material for hidden commercial practices of extraction, prediction, and sales."

Big tech companies like Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook use surveillance capitalism to collect users' personal data. Such data includes search histories, social media posts, physical locations and product keywords captured by microphones in smartphones and internet of things (IoT) devices. The data is packaged into prediction products that are sold to companies for use in targeted marketing and behavioral marketing purposes.

Search engine companies collect user behavioral data to better understand what their users are looking for and improve search results. This data is funneled into the search engine learning algorithm. In the process of data collection, these companies end up with surplus behavioral data, which is called data exhaust in the behavioral value reinvestment cycle.

These prediction products enable businesses to market and advertise to the people most likely to buy their products and services. According to Zuboff, individuals whose data is collected and monetized this way often aren't aware of it or do not have the option of consenting to its collection and sharing without forfeiting the functionality of their devices.

Zuboff pegged the beginning of surveillance capitalism to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. After those happened, the United States expanded mass surveillance with laws such as the Patriot Act and encouraged the data gathering activities of companies like Google through lenient regulations, she said.

In her book, Zuboff credited Google and Google AdWords with creating surveillance capitalism in 2001 when it began selling its surplus consumer data to advertisers without informing users. This created a new asset class of raw material data without incurring any additional margin costs. This approach became the surveillance capitalist business model for other tech companies.