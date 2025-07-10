Forget 9-to-5: Infinite workdays and the triple peak day explained

Thanks to constant digital communication and flexible work arrangements, the average workday is no longer tethered to the 9-to-5 window. Increasingly, employees are starting their jobs earlier and ending them later than usual, stretching their hours into what's been termed the "infinite workday."

In June 2025, Microsoft released data showing that workers are now performing their jobs outside of the usual time boundaries. The report found that 40% of people who are online at 6 a.m. are using that time to check their emails, while the number of meetings that occur after 8 p.m. has increased by 16% year over year. At 10 p.m., 29% of active workers are back in their inboxes, contributing to an average of 50+ messages being sent or received outside of official working hours.

This shift has led to the rise of what has been coined the triple peak day, referring to the spikes of work productivity that occur each day. In a triple peak day, employees get work done in three clear windows: before lunch, after lunch and in the evening. Unsurprisingly, this last category is the new addition – and it raises questions about work-life balance.

The data alone does not prove that workers are spending more time on their jobs, only that they are working during a wider range of hours. However, a 2023 ADP Research Institute report found that employees are working an average of eight additional unpaid hours a week, with this figure increasing to eight and a half hours for those between 18-25 and 25-34 years old. For some, the infinite workday means more freedom to work when it suits them; for others, it's a recipe for burnout.

"The concern is that flexibility is often masking overwork," said Kim Seals, partner of people and change practice at West Monroe. "Many employees aren't shifting their hours—they're extending them. That's not flexibility; that's unsustainable."

Working smarter vs. working harder Employees regularly cite flexible working hours as a priority, with the ADP report finding that almost a third (29%) of respondents ranked it as important when considering a job. While logging on at 6 a.m. or 10 p.m. might not appear to be a sign of flexibility, it can be a useful option for various employees. These hours might enable them to work around other responsibilities, such as childcare, or may simply be when they perform best. "People do their best work when they can respond to their natural energy rhythms," said Tia Katz, the founder and CEO of leadership consultancy Hu-X. "We all have different bodies, responsibilities and natural windows of focus. The idea that everyone should be equally productive at 9 a.m. or 3 p.m. is outdated." Depending on the type of job, working an infinite workday could mean working a regular total of 8 hours per day, just split between hours that are most convenient. The benefits for this are clear, whether the employee is balancing childcare or collaborating with partners in different time zones: Flexible hours can promote greater productivity, work/life balance and job fulfillment. In some cases, it may even enable workers to clock fewer hours overall, since their rate of output has increased. However, experts repeatedly stressed the danger of so-called flexible hours sliding into mandatory overtime. In some industries or companies, there is a cultural expectation that workers be available before and after their official shifts. In others, there is a resistance to deviating from the 9-to-5 setup: If an employee chooses to take advantage of early – or late – hours to get their work done, they will still be expected to show up for all traditional hours as well. While this may lead to a temporary increase in productivity, sustained overwork is only going to cause problems. "When late evening work isn't offset by breaks during the day, it leads to lower-quality outputs," said Seals. "Cognitive function — focus, decision-making and memory — declines as employees become fatigued. The brain needs recovery time. Without it, even high performers will see diminished returns." With so many potential downsides, why has this become the norm?

Remote working erodes traditional boundaries The term "infinite workday" may be new, but the expansion of the workday has been developing ever since companies embraced digital communication. It's become possible to reach employees wherever they are in the world, through emails, texts, or other kinds of instant messaging. While this has brought flexibility, it has also eroded the traditional boundaries of the workday; leaving the office no longer means that a worker is off the clock. If it is always possible to do work, the workday becomes infinite – and employees can burn out. Remote working exacerbated this shift, with employees effectively living at their place of work. If there was no office to visit or leave, then there was even less reason to adhere to the expected 9-to-5. If the same amount of work was completed each day, it became less relevant when those hours of work took place. This was especially true during the global pandemic, when workers were simultaneously fulfilling caretaking roles and trying to do their jobs. Necessity required employees to take advantage of whatever windows they could find to get their work done, whether that was before anyone else woke up or after small children went to bed. For some, this flexible style of working proved more productive than the regular workday, and so they adopted it permanently. Although many companies have since implemented return-to-office policies, the legacy of remote work can still be seen in how people approach working hours.

"As a broader culture, we've conflated working longer with working harder," said Michelle Rakshys, vice president of learning and development at Cadence Leadership + Communication. She explained that being surrounded by colleagues or managers who model long hours can exacerbate the pressure to keep up, even if official policy says otherwise.

Tough economic environments pressure employees to demonstrate their worth. "Keep up" culture often intensifies during periods of instability, such as during mass layoffs or broader economic downturn. Several experts spoke of employees feeling the need to prove their loyalty or value through putting in longer hours, even if this has a minimal impact on their actual productivity; the appearance of commitment is sometimes enough.

Companies develop cultures of "do more with less." During lean times, many teams forego recruitment and ask employees to take on greater workloads. This can lead to necessary overtime just to keep up.

The broader culture glorifies working too much. "The surge in remote work makes 'infinite work' possible for more people, but the root cause is deeper: 'always on' culture, hustle glorification and lack of boundaries," said Jesse Gildesgame, CEO of BooksTime. "Toxic norms like these predated remote work and simply expanded without resistance when the tech allowed it."