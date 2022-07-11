What is an intermediate distribution frame (IDF)?

An intermediate distribution frame (IDF) is a free-standing or wall-mounted rack for managing and interconnecting a telecommunications cable between end-user devices and the main distribution frame (MDF).

Often set up at a central office or on customer premises, an IDF helps cross-connect user cable media to individual user line circuits and serves as a distribution point for multipair cables from the combined distribution frame (CDF) to separate cables connecting to devices located in different areas of the building.

For example, an IDF might be located on each floor of a multifloor building, routing the cabling through the walls to an MDF on the first floor. The MDF would contain cabling that interconnects to the phone company, a service provider or to other buildings.

Wide area network (WAN) and local area network (LAN) environments, as well as telephone exchange central offices, often use IDFs.

IDFs can contain circuit termination equipment from various auxiliary components in central office environments. In both LAN and WAN environments, IDFs can hold different types of devices, including backup systems, such as hard disk drives or redundant arrays of independent disks; connections, such as coaxial, category and fiber optic cables; and networking devices, such as hubs , switches, routers, etc.