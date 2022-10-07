Sunsetting is the intentional phasing out or termination of something, and in business, the term is used often regarding brands , partnerships , agreements, policies, and hardware and software .

How is sunsetting used in business?

Sunsetting something may be part of the original plan. In a legal context, for example, a sunset provision is a specification that legislation will no longer be in effect beyond a certain date or after a particular event has transpired, unless an extension is mandated.

However, it could also occur because of unplanned circumstances, for example, when a company is acquired and the new owner sunsets an old product line. If two companies with similar product lines merge, one of the lines could be discontinued.

In most cases, products and services are often sunsetted when they are no longer sufficiently profitable or when a company changes its focus. Software vendors usually sunset older versions of their products when a newer version is available. Or sunsetting can occur when a new technology replaces an older one. One example is the shift from 3G networking to 4G and then 5G. Another example is the transition to newer Windows operating systems (OSes), such as Windows 11. When this type of transition occurs, the earlier product or technology is no longer supported.

The shift from 3G networking to 4G and then 5G led to the sunsetting of 2G and 3G cellular networks.

A legacy application, such as an older browser, may still work. However, it may be unstable because of compatibility issues with current OSes, browsers and IT infrastructures.