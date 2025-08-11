What is Bitchat? A guide to Jack Dorsey’s new messaging app

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's new messaging app, Bitchat Mesh, is now available for download. Unlike most other popular messaging services, Bitchat Mesh doesn't require internet access or mobile data to use. Instead, it runs off of Bluetooth.

Bitchat Mesh, often known simply as Bitchat, is a short-range communications platform that enables users to talk to each other through their smartphones – as long as they are nearby. Since it doesn't use a wireless network or mobile network, Bitchat is a useful option for any situation where traditional connection is limited or unsupported. This could be on a plane or other form of transportation, at a crowded event where networks are strained by volume or simply when a mobile data package has run out.

Dorsey first announced he was working on Bitchat on July 6, 2025, when he posted to X (formerly Twitter) that he was spending the weekend learning about Bluetooth mesh. In this post, he also shared the new name of his app.

On July 29, 2025, Bitchat Mesh was available for download in the iOS App Store. Android users can download the app from GitHub. Several copycat apps are available on the Google Play Store, but these are not the official Bitchat app.

How Bitchat Mesh works When a message is sent on Bitchat Mesh, it is transmitted to the recipient through a Bluetooth network. Bluetooth uses short-range radio waves to connect one device to another, which is why the devices need to be near each other. The average distance for Bluetooth connectivity is approximately 33 feet, but it is possible to bridge larger gaps and transmit a message across a greater distance if there are enough connection points along the way. The message is sent to one device in encrypted form, then forwarded onto another device, and so on until it reaches its intended recipient, where it is decrypted and read. Without this larger network of connection points, Bitchat Mesh's use cases are limited to conversations between people who are already close together, such as fellow classmates, passengers or event attendees. Still, this does address communication issues that arise when networks are either out of service or strained by too many users. A packed sports stadium or music festival, for instance, might overburden a mobile network, but Bitchat would be able to maintain connectivity. To use Bitchat, each user must first activate their Bluetooth in order to send and receive messages. They can turn it off when not using the app, but they will not be able to receive messages during that time. Once Bluetooth is activated, the user becomes a node that can send communications to other nodes within range. Groups of nodes are known as Bluetooth clusters or Bluetooth mesh. Users can only communicate with other users in the Bitchat app, so both people must have the app downloaded on their phones. In terms of the app's user interface, users have two options: speak on a public channel that is visible to all users within range or send private messages to a single device at a time. There is no requirement to log in or create an account. Instead, users set their own display names, which can be changed at any time. This means you need to know the current display name of the person you're trying to reach in advance. All messages must be text-based (images and audio aren't supported yet), but they do feature end-to-end encryption for enhanced security. This ensures the message is readable only by the sender and the recipient; even if someone can intercept the message, they won't be able to decrypt it. Users can also deploy a 'panic mode,' which immediately deletes all messages in a private chat.

Bitchat competitors Dorsey isn't the first creator to use Bluetooth mesh to support messaging. The most famous messaging app that uses this technology is Bridgefy, which gained notoriety for being the go-to tool for protestors worldwide. Bridgefy has also been used during natural disasters and other incidents that cause the internet and mobile grids to go dark. Like Bitchat, Bridgefy is free to download and use, runs without internet, and uses the node-hopping system to transfer messages beyond the 100-meter radius. The company currently counts over 12 million users. Other messaging apps with Bluetooth mesh functionality include Air Chat and Briar. Air Chat lets users communicate either over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, while Briar is a more full-service messaging app that also supports offline communication. Bluetooth Chat is another option for encrypted messaging, but it is limited to a range of 100 meters. Both Briar and Bluetooth Chat are currently only supported on Android.