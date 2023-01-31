What is a Luddite? A Luddite is a person resistant to increased industrialization or new technologies, especially computers.

History of the term Luddite The term Luddite originated in the early 19th century during a period of great social and economic change in England. At the time, many workers feared that the introduction of new machines would lead to widespread unemployment, as machines could perform tasks more efficiently and cheaply than humans. In response, a group of workers began to destroy the new machinery in the belief that this would protect their jobs. These workers became known as the Luddites, drawing their name from the mythical figure Ned Ludd, who was said to have destroyed his own loom in protest.

Modern applications for the term Luddite Today, the term Luddite is often used to refer to anyone who is opposed to new technology, particularly in the field of IT. Luddites may view technology as a threat to traditional ways of life, or they may be concerned about the negative impacts that technology can have on society, such as the erosion of privacy or the concentration of wealth and power in the hands of a few tech companies.

Examples of Luddite perspective on technology There are several arguments that Luddites might make against technology. For example, some might argue that technology leads to the dehumanization of work, as machines and algorithms increasingly replace human labor. Others might point out that technology can be used to exploit and oppress vulnerable groups, such as through the use of surveillance or targeted advertising -- for example, using cookies to track a user's online behavior to target specific ads and marketing their way. Still others might argue that technology is fundamentally changing the way we think and interact with the world, in ways that are hard to predict and potentially harmful.