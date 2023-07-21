What is an invitation to tender (ITT)? An invitation to tender (ITT) is a formal document that is issued by a company or an organization inviting suppliers or contractors to submit a bid for a project or service. This process, a legal obligation in many countries, is part of the procurement cycle and is commonly used in public sectors such as construction, large-scale manufacturing, information technology and government projects. The goal of an ITT is to ensure fair and open competition for the contract, allowing the issuing organization to compare different providers and select the one that offers the best value for money. An ITT document specifies all requirements of the organization, including goods, services and timelines, as well as the evaluation process that will be followed. The ITT document usually includes the following: Project overview.

Technical requirements.

Tendering procedure.

Selection criteria.

Terms and conditions.

What is the benefit of an invitation to tender in public procurement? ITTs play a pivotal role in the public procurement of goods, services or works by government bodies or public sector organizations. Here is more information on the key benefits of an ITT. Ensuring fair competition The ITT process ensures all interested and eligible suppliers have an equal opportunity to compete for a contract. By publicly announcing the tender, the public body provides equal access to information about the contract, which can lead to more competitive bids and better value for public money. Transparency and accountability Public procurement is subject to high levels of scrutiny due to the use of public funds. The ITT process provides a clear, transparent method for awarding contracts, which demonstrates that the organization is acting responsibly and making decisions that offer the best value. Compliance with regulations Public sector organizations are usually required to comply with regulations and laws regarding procurement. These rules often mandate the use of a formal ITT process for contracts above a certain value. By following an ITT process, public bodies can ensure they are meeting these legal requirements. Value for money The competitive nature of the ITT process encourages suppliers to submit their best proposals in terms of cost, quality and delivery, letting the public entity get the best value for the money. Standardization and efficiency The ITT process allows public entities to compare different bids in a standardized manner. Each bidder must provide information in a similar format, following the same rules. This makes the evaluation process efficient and fair. Risk management The ITT process allows for a comprehensive assessment of potential suppliers, which can reduce risks. It includes steps for checking suppliers' financial stability, past performance and technical capacity, which can help public bodies avoid potential issues during the execution of the contract.