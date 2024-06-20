What is packet coalescing?

Packet coalescing involves using a computer's network interface card (NIC) to reduce the number of generated receive interrupts the adapter issues. An interrupt is a type of signal a device generates that causes the central processing unit to suspend its current work to deal with the signaled event.

A receive interrupt indicates that the NIC has received one or more data packets from the connected network and those packets are ready for processing. Too many receive interrupts can add to the system's processing overhead, affecting application performance and increasing power consumption. Packet coalescing alleviates these issues by caching the packets until they can be processed as a group, reducing interrupt events.

The exact approach used to implement packet coalescing depends on the host system, network adapter and individual settings. Regardless of how it's implemented, packet coalescing requires one or more mechanisms that determine when to issue the interrupts for the cached packets. For example, a timer could delay the interrupt for a specific period, or a counter could specify how many packets to retain before issuing the interrupt.

Although packet coalescing can help reduce processor load and power consumption, it must be carefully implemented to avoid performance issues. Excessive packet coalescing can introduce latency in light workloads that generate relatively few receive interrupts. Applications that rely on real-time data exchange and require minimal latency can suffer with excessive packet coalescing.

Inadequate packet coalescing can also cause applications with higher packet loads to perform inefficiently. The key is to strike a balance that best serves the specific workloads without putting any one type at risk, and do troubleshooting as needed.