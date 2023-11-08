What is a mobile virtual network operator?

A mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) is a reseller of wireless communications services.

An MVNO leases wireless capacity (in effect, purchases minutes) from a third-party mobile network operator (MNO) at wholesale prices and resells it to consumers at reduced retail prices under its own business brand.

MVNOs lease and resell capacity from MNOs in the form of minutes or data bandwidth. MVNOs operate under their own brand, and customers may not always be aware they are actually using a network owned by a different company. They purchase this capacity at wholesale prices and can afford to offer competitive or discounted retail prices due to their lower overhead costs.

MVNOs don't have to deal with the significant infrastructure and operational costs associated with running a wireless network, whether it's fourth-generation (4G) or fifth generation (5G). For example, they don't need to pay for radio frequency spectrum licenses and construct and maintain cell towers and other network hardware.

MVNOs have low overhead and can spend aggressively on marketing to increase their chances of selling minutes to consumers. MVNOs themselves, or via mobile virtual network enablers (MVNEs), manage sales, customer service, and sometimes marketing. MVNEs specialize in these areas.

MNOs such as Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile benefit from selling excess capacity to MVNOs; this generates additional revenue that would be lost otherwise. This can also help MNOs optimize use of their network resources. Rather than taking a loss, the MNO makes a small profit by offloading capacity in bulk at wholesale prices.

MVNOs commonly offer prepaid plans and might also provide postpaid plans. They aim to serve market segments or niches the major network operators do not serve adequately. This arrangement lets companies offer mobile services without the substantial investment required to build out a wireless network and gives consumers more options, potentially at lower prices.