What is SEO poisoning (search poisoning)?

SEO poisoning, also known as search poisoning, is a type of malicious advertising (malvertising) in which cybercriminals create malicious websites and then use search engine optimization (SEO) techniques to cause the sites' links to show up prominently in search results, often as ads at the top. Because of their prominence in the results, users often assume that the links connect to websites that are legitimate and safe.

One of the main reasons that threat actors use SEO poisoning is to get site visitors to inadvertently download malware onto their systems. For example, users might click a link to a malicious website that looks like a webpage for downloading a familiar app. When they go to the site, they're prompted to download a malicious file, thinking it's the application they're after. Once the malware is installed on their systems, it might record keystrokes, take over their computers or spread to other devices on the network, leaving a company vulnerable to ransomware, compromised data or other threats.

Threat actors might also use SEO poisoning to get users to reveal sensitive information, such as credit card numbers, login credentials or personally identifiable information (PII). A user might, for example, click a link to what appears to be an online store, intending to make a purchase. The link instead takes the user to a malicious website that looks nearly identical to the real store or at least looks credible enough to appear trustworthy. There the user is prompted for a name, address and credit card number, information that is quickly sold to the highest bidder.

Not all malicious websites try to duplicate credible sites. They might be created only to host content filled with terms that large numbers of people are likely to include in their searches, such as phrases related to news items or viral videos.

Threat actors might also create websites with names and descriptions associated with popular or trending topics. For example, in the weeks leading up to Halloween, cybercriminals might launch sites offering free templates for Halloween costumes. Or in the month before Christmas, they might launch holiday recipe sites. The websites might be devoid of relevant content or might feature content stolen from valid sites. Their only purpose is to infect visitors with malware or fraudulently access sensitive information.

An example of SEO poisoning is when the SolarMarker malware was being distributed as malicious PDF files through fake SEO-focused topics in Google Groups. Discovered in late 2020, the malware would be embedded in a site that would appear near the top of Google search results due to the threat actors' SEO poisoning. It aimed to get victims to click a link to download a fake Windows installer running a PowerShell script.