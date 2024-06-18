What is a CMOS sensor? A CMOS sensor is an electronic chip that converts photons to electrons for digital processing. The chip is based on complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) technology, which is widely used for many of today's integrated circuits. CMOS itself is a type of metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET), a common type of field-effect transistor that can act as an electrical switch or amplifier. CMOS sensors are used to capture images in digital cameras, digital video cameras and digital CCTV cameras. They can also be found in devices, such as scanners, barcode readers and astronomical telescopes. In addition, they're used for robotic vision, optical character recognition (OCR), satellite photography and radar imaging enhancement, especially for meteorology. CMOS sensors are also found in internet of things (IoT) devices. These sensors enable IoT devices to respond to image input from the physical environment.

How do CMOS sensors work? A CMOS sensor contains an array of minuscule cells (photodiodes) that capture photons at their various wavelengths and intensity when the light strikes the chip's surface. A lens is often used to focus the light before it reaches the sensor, as is the case of digital cameras. The CMOS sensor is typically covered by a mosaic array of red, blue and green filters that the chip uses for color detection. The photodiodes convert the captured photons into electrons, much like tiny solar cells. Each photodiode is surrounded by transistors that amplify the electron charges and transmit them across the chip via tiny wires in the circuitry. The transistors also reset the photodiodes so they're ready for the next image. In addition to the sensor itself, a single CMOS chip can incorporate other functions, which eliminates the need to offload those functions to another device. This can help improve read-out times and reduce power consumption, compared to other types of image sensors. One of the chip's most important features, outside of the photodiodes, is the analog-to-digital converter, which is built directly into the circuit. It reads the electron charges collected by the photodiodes and translates them into binary data that is then used to create the digital image. A CMOS sensor typically incorporates other functionalities as well, such as image processing, exposure control or temporary buffering. Analog-to-digital conversion, the CMOS sensor's most important feature, changes continuous analog signals to discrete digital ones. The process of manufacturing CMOS sensors is similar to the process used to build other types of CMOS chips, such as those used for microprocessors or memory modules. CMOS sensors can be built in the same high-volume wafer plants as the other chips, often leveraging similar methods. For example, the manufacturing process commonly incorporates photolithography, a production method that uses light to transfer a circuit's pattern to a thin photosensitive layer covering the silicon substrate. This pattern is then transferred to the substrate through a multiphase etching process.