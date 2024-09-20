Browse Definitions :
Definition

What is PDCA (Plan, Do, Check, Act)?

Katie Terrell Hanna
By

PDCA (Plan, Do, Check, Act, sometimes seen as Plan, Do, Check, Adjust) is a repetitive four-stage model for continuous improvement in business process management. The PDCA model is also known as the Deming circle, cycle or wheel; Shewhart cycle; control circle or cycle; or PDSA (Plan, Do, Study, Act).

This iterative model is foundational to quality management and widely used across various industries to improve processes systematically. Specifically, organizations implement the model to improve the quality and effectiveness of processes within product lifecycle management, project management, human resource management, supply chain management and many other areas of business.

By using PDCA, organizations can identify inefficiencies, test potential improvements and implement changes in a controlled manner, thus aligning closely with Lean manufacturing principles.

Who created PDCA?

PDCA was popularized by W. Edwards Deming, an American engineer, statistician and management consultant. Deming is often considered the father of modern quality control. His work laid the groundwork for the Total Quality Management (TQM) and ISO 9001 quality standards, both of which emphasize the importance of continuous improvement.

However, though Deming popularized PDCA, he credited Walter A. Shewhart, an American physicist, engineer and statistician, as the original creator of the cycle. Shewhart's contributions to statistical quality control are considered foundational in the field of process improvement.

TQM processes often integrate the PDCA model to ensure improvements are systematically implemented and sustained. This approach divides improvement efforts into four sequential categories: Plan, Do, Check and Act.

The PDCA cycle

Here's an example of how PDCA is broken down in TQM:

  • Plan. Define the problem to be addressed, collect relevant data and ascertain the problem's root cause. This stage involves thorough planning to ensure all potential factors are considered before moving forward.
Diagram of the Deming cycle: Plan, Do, Check, Act.
Take a look at the four-step process of the Deming continuous improvement cycle.
  • Do. Develop and implement a solution, then decide on a measurement to gauge its effectiveness. During this stage, the planned solution is executed, and data is collected to assess its impact.
  • Check. Confirm the results through before-and-after data comparison. This step involves analyzing the data collected during the Do phase to determine if the solution has successfully addressed the problem.
  • Act. Document the results, inform others about process changes and make recommendations for the problem to be addressed in the next PDCA cycle. If the solution is successful, it becomes the new standard; if not, the cycle begins again with new insights.

The PDCA model is particularly valuable because it fosters a culture of continuous improvement, enabling organizations to adapt to changes and continuously refine their processes.

PDCA's connection to Lean manufacturing and quality management

The PDCA cycle is deeply integrated into Lean manufacturing and quality management practices. In these environments, PDCA is used to reduce waste, enhance process efficiency and continually improve product quality. Lean methodologies rely on PDCA as a foundational tool to achieve operational excellence by fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

Emphasis on data-driven decision-making

PDCA is a data-driven methodology that emphasizes the collection and analysis of data at each stage of the cycle.

During the Plan phase, data helps identify root causes and set objectives. In the Check phase, data analysis is critical for verifying the effectiveness of the implemented solutions.

This approach ensures decisions are based on evidence, leading to more reliable and effective improvements.

Comparing PDCA with DMAIC

PDCA and DMAIC (Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, Control) are both continuous improvement tools, but they serve different purposes.

PDCA is generally used for simpler, ongoing process improvements, while DMAIC -- part of the Six Sigma methodology -- is applied to more complex, data-intensive problems. While PDCA emphasizes iterative improvements, DMAIC focuses on in-depth problem-solving with advanced statistical analysis.

Diagram of the DMAIC process: Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, Control.
The step-by-step DMAIC continuous improvement process.

Reducing complication when implementing PDCA

For successful PDCA implementation, it's essential to encourage teamwork during the planning phase and use tools like fishbone diagrams for root cause analysis. Clear communication and thorough documentation are crucial in the Act phase to ensure successful strategies are shared and standardized across the organization.

Get to know the Kaizen approach to continuous improvement, which emphasizes how small, ongoing positive changes can realize substantial benefits. Also, a business process management approach to transformation enables companies to continuously improve and reinvent their business processes, injecting innovation as they go. Check out business process management best practices to ensure success.

This was last updated in September 2024

Continue Reading About What is PDCA (Plan, Do, Check, Act)?

Networking
  • What is asynchronous?

    In general, asynchronous -- from Greek asyn- ('not with/together') and chronos ('time') -- describes objects or events not ...

  • What is a URL (Uniform Resource Locator)?

    A URL (Uniform Resource Locator) is a unique identifier used to locate a resource on the internet.

  • What is FTP?

    File Transfer Protocol (FTP) is a network protocol for transmitting files between computers over TCP/IP connections.

Security
CIO
  • What is an IT service catalog?

    An IT service catalog is a list of information technology resources and offerings available from the IT service provider within ...

  • What is strategic innovation?

    Strategic innovation is an organization's process of reinventing or redesigning its corporate strategy to drive business growth, ...

  • What is a startup accelerator?

    A startup accelerator, sometimes referred to as a seed accelerator, is a business program that supports early-stage, ...

HRSoftware
Customer Experience
  • What is Salesforce Einstein 1?

    Salesforce Einstein 1 refers to an integrated set of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies ...

  • What is Salesforce Sales Cloud?

    Salesforce Sales Cloud is a customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to support sales, marketing and customer ...

  • What is a sales pipeline?

    A sales pipeline is a visual representation of sales prospects and where they are in the purchasing process.

Close