Browse Definitions :
Definition

TED talk

By

What is a TED talk?

A TED talk is a recorded public-speaking presentation that was originally given at the main TED (technology, entertainment and design) annual event or one of its many satellite events around the world.

TED is a nonprofit devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, powerful talks, often called "TED talks."

TED talks are made available on the TED website under a Creative Commons free license. They are also frequently featured via social media and multimedia sites like YouTube, Netflix, Facebook and LinkedIn.

What are the qualifications for a TED talk?

TED talks are limited to a maximum length of 18 minutes but may be on any topic.

Here's the TEDx website's explanation of selection criteria: "TED looks for engaging, charismatic speakers whose talks expose new ideas that are supported by concrete evidence and are relevant to a broad, international audience."

To apply to speak at a TED talk, potential presenters must first submit a speaker nomination form. TED will then contact them if they are interested in having them speak.

What are some examples of TED talk subjects?

Popular TED talks include:

  • "The interspecies internet? An idea in progress"
  • "Anatomy of a New Yorker cartoon"
  • "Why we should build wooden skyscrapers"
  • "The curly fry conundrum: Why social media 'likes' say more than you might think"
  • "Meet global corruption's hidden players"
  • "How we'll resurrect the gastric-brooding frog, the Tasmanian tiger"
  • "Ingenuity and elegance in ancient African alphabets"
  • "The dangers of willful blindness"
  • "What ants teach us about the brain, cancer, and the Internet"
  • "Why we sleep"

The history of TED talks

The TED organization was founded by Richard Saul Wurman, and the TED conference was co-founded by Harry Marks in February 1984.

The first TED conference was in 1984 and the conference has been held annually since 1990. Initially, the focus of TED conferences was technology, design and entertainment.

However, TED has broadened its focus in recent years to include big ideas on a wider range of topics such as global issues, business, education and health.

TED talks have been given by a variety of professionals from various fields of study, including actors, scientists, medical professionals and influencers.

Over the years, presenters of TED speakers have included notables Al Gore, Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Bono, Jane Goodall, Malcolm Gladwell, Gordon Brown, Richard Dawkins, Mike Rowe, Larry Page, Sergey Brin and Vint Cerf, among many others.

TED.com related projects

In addition to TED talks, TED.com also has a number of other related projects and TED events. A few of them include:

  • TEDx Talks are TED-like events that are organized by volunteers around the world.
  • TED-Ed is a platform where educators can submit educational videos.
  • TEDGlobal is an annual international conference that focuses on "ideas worth spreading."
  • TEDTalks Director's Cut videos are select TED talks that have been remastered with new footage or animations.
  • TEDWomen is an annual TED conference that focuses on "ideas worth spreading by women."
  • TEDx in Schools is a program that brings TEDx events to schools.
  • TED-Ed Clubs are after-school clubs for students who want to learn more about TED and TEDx Talks.
  • The TED Prize is a $1 million prize awarded annually to "an exceptional individual with a creative, bold vision to spark global change." As of 2018, the TED Prize is now known as The Audacious Project.
  • TED Fellows are "outstanding young innovators" who are selected each year. The TED Fellows Program provides "support, resources and access to the TED community."

See also: transformational leadership, 70 percent rule for productivity.

This was last updated in April 2022

Continue Reading About TED talk

SearchNetworking
  • OSGi (Open Service Gateway Initiative)

    The OSGi (Open Service Gateway Initiative) specification is a Java framework for developing and deploying modular software ...

  • small cell

    A small cell is an umbrella term used to describe a miniature radio access point or wireless network base station with a low ...

  • network analytics

    Network analytics is the application of big data principles and tools to the data used to manage and secure data networks.

SearchSecurity
  • mail bomb

    A mail bomb is a form of a denial-of-service (DoS) attack designed to overwhelm an inbox or inhibit a server by sending a massive...

  • Open System Authentication (OSA)

    Open System Authentication (OSA) is a process by which a computer could gain access to a wireless network that uses the Wired ...

  • AAA server (authentication, authorization and accounting)

    An AAA server is a server program that handles user requests for access to computer resources and, for an enterprise, provides ...

SearchCIO
  • IT asset management (ITAM)

    IT asset management (ITAM) is a set of business practices that combines financial, inventory and contractual functions to ...

  • business process

    A business process is an activity or set of activities that accomplish a specific organizational goal. Business processes should ...

  • IT innovation

    IT (information technology) innovation in an enterprise is about using technology in new ways, where the result is a more ...

SearchHRSoftware
  • chief human resources officer (CHRO)

    Chief human resources officer (CHRO) is a top-level management executive in charge of an organization's employees.

  • talent management

    Talent management is a process used by companies to optimize how they recruit, train and retain employees.

  • HR automation

    Human resources automation (HR automation) is a method of using software to automate and streamline repetitive and laborious ...

SearchCustomerExperience
  • neuromarketing

    Neuromarketing is the study of how people's brains respond to advertising and other brand-related messages by scientifically ...

  • contextual marketing

    Contextual marketing is an online marketing strategy model in which people are served with targeted advertising based on their ...

  • call center schedule adherence

    Call center schedule adherence is a standard metric used in business call centers to determine whether call center agents are ...

Close