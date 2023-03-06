What is a URN (Uniform Resource Name)? A URN (Uniform Resource Name) is a permanent identifier for internet resources and employs the urn scheme. It's essentially a location-independent string of characters that identifies every resource on the internet, regardless of its form, such as a website or email. URNs are defined namespaces assigned by a namespace authority, so they remain unique and persistent over time even after the resource they are attached to moves or ceases to exist. For example, unlike a URL (Uniform Resource Locator), which becomes invalid when data is moved to a different location, the URN remains constant when objects and resources move.

The structure of a Uniform Resource Name A URN is rendered in URI (Uniform Resource Identifier) syntax. The first part of the syntax signifies the name of the resource, followed by information that is separated by a colon: urn:<nid>:<nss></nss></nid> The following three items are included in a URN syntax: The leading scheme. The leading scheme is the urn:, which is case-sensitive. Namespace identifier (NID). The NID is the namespace identifier and can include letters, digits and dashes. Namespace-specific string (NSS). The NID is followed by the NSS, whose representation depends on the specified namespace and may contain American Standard Code for Information Interchange letters and digits, certain punctuation and special characters. To ensure the global uniqueness of URN namespaces, their persistent identifiers (NIDs) are required to be registered with the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority. Although different resource types can be specified through a URN, it's typically used in media formats such as libraries and journals, where they're used to clearly identify book numbers, serial numbers and other content.

Examples of a Uniform Resource Name A URN contains information about how to fetch a resource from its location. The following are examples of a URN. Example 1 urn:efg://wxyz Here, efg:// is the namespace identifier and can be an accessible directory for all encyclopedias and dictionaries on the internet, whereas wxyz is the NSS. Example 2 urn:isbn:0143039431 Here, the URN is used to identify a 2006 version of The Grapes of Wrath by its International Standard Book Number (ISBN). Example 3 urn:issn:1476-4687 Here, the scientific journal called Nature is identified by its International Standard Serial Number (ISSN). Diagram showing the relationships among a URI, URN and URL