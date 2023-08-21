What is a logical partition (LPAR)? A logical partition (LPAR) is a subset of a computer's processor, memory and I/O resources that behaves much like a physical server. A computer can host multiple LPARs, each one running independently of the other. The LPAR has its own operating system (OS), applications and configurations, just like its physical counterpart. If an LPAR is set up with resources comparable to a physical server and they're both running the same OS and applications, they will seem like similar systems from the outside. The number of logical partitions that can be created on a computer depends on its hardware, OS and available resources. For example, an IBM Power Systems server can host up to 1,000 LPARs. No matter how many LPARs are running on a physical computer, each one looks like an independent system.

Logical partition advantages Logical partitions offer several important advantages over physical machines. They help to consolidate services and resources, reducing the need for equipment and the maintenance overhead that goes with it. Logical partitions also make it easy to assign hardware resources to different LPARs and to move those resources around as needed, providing IT teams with a great deal of flexibility. For example, a team can create mixed production and quality assurance environments on a single machine or run integrated clusters on that machine. Logical partitions hosted on the same computer run in isolation from each other. They do not interfere with each other's operations no matter what operating systems or applications they run. For instance, an IT team can create LPARs that run IBM AIX, IBM i and Linux all on the same server. They can also create LPARs that run the same OS, with each LPAR using its own OS installation. The following figure represents a server running five LPARs with three different operating systems.