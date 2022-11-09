Browse Definitions :
Definition

piggybacking

By

What is piggybacking?

Piggybacking, in the context of Wi-Fi, is the use of a wireless connection to gain access to the internet without proper authority. Piggybacking is also sometimes referred to as Wi-Fi squatting and tailgating.

What is the purpose of piggybacking?

The purpose of piggybacking is simply to gain free network access.

Often this isn't done with malicious intent, but it is still considered theft because the user is taking advantage of a service that they have not paid for or don't have the legal right to use.

A network that is vulnerable to piggybacking for network access is equally vulnerable when the purpose is a data breach, dissemination of viruses or some other illicit activity.

Best practices for avoiding data breaches
Piggybacking can lead to data breaches, plus loss of money and property.

How does piggybacking work?

Piggybacking worked in the past because all one would have to do was take advantage of the fact that most Wi-Fi networks were not encrypted. This means that anyone within range of the signal could access the network without having to enter a password.

To access an unsecured wireless network, all you had to do was to get into the range of a Wi-Fi hotspot's signal and select your chosen network from the options presented.

Today most Wi-Fi networks are encrypted with passwords, which makes piggybacking much more difficult. It is still possible for someone to access a network if they have the password or if they can crack the encryption.

What are the consequences of piggybacking?

Chart of wireless vs. WLAN vs. Wi-FI
Piggybacking can lead to slower internet speeds for everyone on a Wi-Fi network and comprise security.

As stated previously, piggybacking is illegal. People have been fined for accessing hotspots from outside businesses, such as coffee shops, that provide free Wi-Fi for customers' use.

In some cases, people have been arrested for accessing Wi-Fi networks without permission.

Piggybacking can also lead to slower internet speeds for everyone on the network, as well as decreased security.

How can you prevent piggybacking?

The best way to prevent piggybacking is to make sure that the Wi-Fi network and router are properly secured with a strong password.

Also, keep an eye out for people loitering outside of businesses or other places where Wi-Fi is accessible. If users see someone hanging around who doesn't seem to belong, let a manager know.

People should also use a strong password for their Wi-Fi network and make sure that it is not easily guessed. A strong password should be at least eight characters long and include a mix of letters, numbers and special characters.

You can also consider using a virtual private network (VPN) to encrypt your internet traffic and keep your data safe from prying eyes when using public Wi-Fi hotspots that are open to the public.

See also: watering hole attack, dumpster diving, shoulder surfing, social engineering, ransomware

This was last updated in November 2022

Continue Reading About piggybacking

SearchNetworking
  • east-west traffic

    East-west traffic, in a networking context, is the transfer of data packets from server to server within a data center.

  • private 5G

    Private 5G is wireless network technology that delivers cellular connectivity for private network use cases, such as private ...

  • wireless mesh network (WMN)

    A wireless mesh network (WMN) is a mesh network created through the connection of wireless access point (WAP) nodes installed at ...

SearchSecurity
  • What is the zero-trust security model?

    The zero-trust security model is a cybersecurity approach that denies access to an enterprise's digital resources by default and ...

  • RAT (remote access Trojan)

    A RAT (remote access Trojan) is malware an attacker uses to gain full administrative privileges and remote control of a target ...

  • supply chain attack

    A supply chain attack is a type of cyber attack that targets organizations by focusing on weaker links in an organization's ...

SearchCIO
  • spatial computing

    Spatial computing broadly characterizes the processes and tools used to capture, process and interact with 3D data.

  • user experience

    User experience (UX) design is the process and practice used to design and implement a product that will provide positive and ...

  • privacy compliance

    Privacy compliance is a company's accordance with established personal information protection guidelines, specifications or ...

SearchHRSoftware
  • talent acquisition

    Talent acquisition is the strategic process employers use to analyze their long-term talent needs in the context of business ...

  • employee retention

    Employee retention is the organizational goal of keeping productive and talented workers and reducing turnover by fostering a ...

  • hybrid work model

    A hybrid work model is a workforce structure that includes employees who work remotely and those who work on site, in a company's...

SearchCustomerExperience
Close