What is tailgating (piggybacking)? Tailgating, sometimes referred to as piggybacking, is a type of physical security breach in which an unauthorized person follows an authorized individual to enter secured premises.

Understanding tailgating Tailgating is one of the simplest forms of a social engineering attack. It is an easy way for an unauthorized party to get around security mechanisms that are assumed to be secure. The security comes into question due to a combination of human carelessness (the followed party) and ingenuity (the following party). For example, a retina scanner is meant to limit entry to a physical area by scanning the retinas of authorized personnel. While retina scanning authentication works, unauthorized parties can gain access to a secured area if an employee holds the door for an unknown person behind them out of a misguided sense of courtesy or habit. Such a polite gesture may be exploited by individuals to gain access to a location they might not have been able to access otherwise. If the individual is malicious, their entry can negatively impact the organization. For example, they may cause a data breach, steal money or destroy or damage the firm's property. Tailgating can lead to data breaches, as well as loss of money and property.

How tailgating works One of the most common tailgating methods is someone simply following someone else through a door -- usually because an employee holds open a door for the person behind them. A more sophisticated type of tailgating attack occurs when a threat actor disguises themselves as someone else -- typically an authorized person with access to a particular area -- to trick people to gain access to that area. Another instance of tailgating is when an authorized party enters an area and lets the door slowly close behind them. This leaves a small window of time when an unauthorized party can enter the premises. Tailgating can also happen when a third party keeps a door propped open for some reason. For instance, a painter may be working in the office lobby, so they leave the door open to get rid of paint fumes. Or an IT vendor may be troubleshooting a server or router in the server room while leaving the door to the room open. In another scenario, someone can pretend to be a delivery person and enter a building by asking an employee to "hold the door" as they bring in a package, purportedly for someone in the building or office. Tailgating in buildings is dangerous and a serious cybersecurity concern for enterprises.

Why tailgating happens As mentioned earlier, one common reason an individual may tailgate is because they know that people have a tendency to be courteous and their default tendency is to leave the door open to allow the person behind them access to a building or office. Threat actors take advantage of cognitive biases that affect human decision-making. One such "human bug" is the tendency to be courteous. Another is the tendency to trust other people. A person holding the door open doesn't typically assume that a tailgating person is not supposed to be there, or worse, intends to harm the organization. Tailgating is a common problem in multi-tenanted buildings where many people access the building, making it difficult to track unauthorized personnel and keep them out. Tailgating also happens more often in companies where employees don't follow cybersecurity best practices. This may be due to carelessness or inadequate training. Finally, tailgating can happen in firms lacking a combination of biometric access control systems and employees with good cybersecurity hygiene. Biometric access control systems combined with employees with good cybersecurity hygiene help prevent tailgating breaches.

Dangers of tailgating People who might tailgate include disgruntled former employees, thieves, vandals, mischief makers and anyone who has an issue with an employee or the company. Thus, tailgating personnel may be innocent or malicious, but either can potentially disrupt the business, cause damage, create unexpected costs, and lead to further safety issues because they didn't follow proper security protocols when entering an area. Tailgating is a significant security risk for organizations and their property, equipment, data and personnel. Malicious actors who tailgate might want to gain access to the company's premises to steal valuable equipment such as unattended laptops or exfiltrate sensitive information. They may want to insert spyware into enterprise devices or install malware or ransomware on specific computers. Some attackers tailgate to access the server room and create a backdoor to the entire enterprise network. This provides access to the network allowing them to control devices and steal data, company secrets or funds. Tailgating can also result in physical violence or vandalism. Determined tailgaters can also surreptitiously install cameras to remotely keep an eye on company operations and engage in corporate or cyberespionage. Successful tailgaters can lead to the installation of cameras or listening devices as part of a cyberespionage operation.