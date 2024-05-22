What is virtualization sprawl (VM sprawl)? Virtualization sprawl is a phenomenon that occurs when the number of virtual machines (VMs) on a network reaches a point where administrators can no longer manage them effectively. Similarly, sprawl can occur when VMs fall into disuse or are abandoned, utilizing computing resources but returning no useful benefit to the business. Virtualization sprawl is also referred to as virtual machine sprawl, VM sprawl or virtual server sprawl. VM sprawl has become a common challenge for many organizations, and the more they rely on virtualization, the more likely they are to encounter this problem. Because sprawl can occur gradually, IT teams and business leaders might not be aware of it at first. But by the time they do realize it, the problem is often quite serious, offsetting many of the benefits that come with virtualization. Even when VM admins are aware of the issue, they can still have a difficult time identifying and removing the unwanted VMs. Virtualization sprawl can result in many unused VMs spread across the network, several of which are ignored or forgotten. VMs might still run in the background and waste resources, but they serve no function. Even if a virtual machine is stopped or shut down, it still takes up valuable disk space and can pose a potential security risk. Several factors can contribute to virtualization sprawl: Creating VMs is much easier and faster than standing up physical servers, and VM provisioning can often be done automatically without having to go through approval or justification processes.

Because VMs can be created easily, VM owners frequently lose track of them and forget that they're out there, especially late in the VM or software lifecycle.

VM owners often hang on to their VMs in case they're needed for future projects, even if they haven't been used for a long time.

Because VMs are created with software rather than hardware, many users think of them as being free, not considering operating system (OS) licensing fees or resource usage and other operational expenses, such as hardware power and cooling.

Why is VM sprawl an issue? Virtualization sprawl can undermine many of the benefits that come with virtualization, including increased security, better resource utilization, easier management and lower costs. In fact, VM sprawl can present several serious risks to consider. Security and compliance Even if a virtual server was only used for a few days or weeks, it can run for years, potentially causing increased security and compliance risks. If one of these VMs is compromised, the organization might not know it's happened until it's too late. Other potential security issues include the following: Unused VMs might not get patched or receive proper maintenance, and they tend to be easily forgotten.

Some VMs might contain or have access to sensitive corporate data or private information. Even if a VM has been shut down, its files still exist.

Unpatched VMs can become attack vectors.

Abandoned VMs might not receive important configuration changes, opening other attack vectors.

VMs without proper lifecycle or security monitoring could lead to attacks going unnoticed.

Successful attacks on poorly protected VMs could compromise the organization's regulatory compliance or business governance. Management Virtual server sprawl can add significant management overhead in the following ways: If the VMs aren't running, admins must still manage the storage they use.

If the VMs are running, admins must balance their allocated physical resources with active VMs. In some cases, VM admins continue to update and patch unused VMs as part of their routine maintenance plans, incurring extra management overhead.

Sprawl can also affect data protection efforts, such as complicating disaster recovery strategies or increasing the number of backups that must be maintained.

VM sprawl can make it more difficult to forecast resource usage because of the uncertainties that come with all the unused VMs. Performance Virtual server sprawl can affect performance in the following ways: A running VM, even if it sits idle, has resources allocated to it.

If a server hosts many of these VMs, the operational VMs might experience resource availability issues, slowing them down and affecting application performance.

Even if a VM is turned off, it still uses disk space, potentially affecting the performance of the operational VMs.

If unused VMs are spread across multiple hosts and still running, they might continue to use network bandwidth for routine maintenance tasks, which can affect both virtualized and bare-metal applications.

Resources consumed by abandoned and unused VMs can limit the number of other VMs that can share server and network resources.

Resource bottlenecks caused by unneeded VMs can impair server and network performance.

Sprawl resulting in performance issues can require unnecessary troubleshooting and expense to resolve. Cost Virtual server sprawl affects cost in the following ways: Unused VMs take up disk space, regardless of whether they're running, often resulting in the need to purchase additional storage space.

The effect on compute and network resources can also translate to increased costs if IT must beef up infrastructure to support the operational VMs.

Even an idle VM can require CPU time and use network bandwidth. An organization might also be paying a substantial amount in licensing fees for its unused VMs. Clearly, organizations that rely on virtualization must take sprawl seriously or they could face serious consequences. Each unused VM wastes resources and introduces risks. But to avoid virtualization sprawl, IT teams must take specific steps to address the unused VMs that already exist and to prevent more of those VMs from being created.

