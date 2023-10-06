TL;DR (too long; didn't read)

TL;DR is an abbreviation for "too long; didn't read." It often appears in social media posts, online articles, blog posts, text messages , emails , and comments responding to various types of content. The acronym is typically used in one of two ways. The first is to summarize content, and the second is to indicate that the person responding to content didn't read the text in its entirety or didn't read it at all.

How is TL;DR employed?

Content creators add TL;DR sections to help readers better understand the content or because they know there will be readers who will not want to read through all the content. Some authors add TL;DR sections to the beginning of the content, while others add it to the end.

By including the TL;DR section at the beginning, content creators are letting readers know from the start that a TL;DR section exists. This might keep some readers on the site longer, rather than have them jump immediately to another site. It might also help them better understand the content to come, if they choose to continue reading. However, this approach can run the risk of spoiling the story, if that is a factor. Putting the TL;DR section at the end reduces this risk and provides a good way to summarize the content to help emphasize important concepts.

TL;DR is not always used to summarize content. People will often include it in their comments to online content to indicate that they didn't have time to read the material, that they found it too wordy or convoluted, or that they couldn't be bothered reading it. For this reason, TL;DR is sometimes taken -- and often meant -- as a critique of the content or as an intentional attempt at sarcasm. Like any type of internet jargon, context is everything. The use of TL;DR between two good friends will likely be taken much differently than if an employee uses it to respond to a manager's feedback.

TL;DR can also be written as tl;dr, TLDR or, to a lesser degree, tldr. The abbreviation is technically known as an initialism, a type of abbreviation in which the individual letters are pronounced, as in UFO or BBC. Initialisms are distinct from acronyms, which are abbreviations that can be pronounced as words, such as RAM or NATO.

Learn text message abbreviations and acronyms and 70-plus common business abbreviations to know. Check out 20 social media terms you should know and 10 social media trends.