Common Criteria (CC) is an international standard (ISO/IEC 15408) for evaluating information technology security products. It provides guidelines and specifications to ensure that these products meet recognized security standards, especially for government and other high-security environments.

Established in the late 1990s, the Common Criteria is formally titled Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation.

Key components of Common Criteria The Common Criteria standard comprises two primary components: Protection Profiles. A Protection Profile defines a set of security requirements tailored for a specific product category, such as firewalls, encryption modules or authentication systems. Protection Profiles ensure that products evaluated for the same purpose meet consistent security expectations as well as align with industry and governmental standards.

EALs measure the depth and rigor of the product evaluation. They range from EAL1 to EAL7. EAL1 represents a basic level of security assurance, and EAL 7 indicates an extensive evaluation but does not imply that the product is inherently more secure.

The process of Common Criteria certification To submit a product for Common Criteria certification, vendors must follow several steps to ensure the product meets CC standards: Security Target preparation. The vendor prepares a Security Target, a document detailing the product's security functions, capabilities, and intended operational environment. The ST also specifies the protection profile and the evaluation assurance level that the vendor is targeting. Laboratory evaluation. After the Security Target is complete, an independent testing laboratory, accredited by the Common Criteria Recognition Arrangement (CCRA), assesses the product. The laboratory reviews the product against the standards outlined in the chosen Protection Profile and evaluation assurance level. They verify that the product's features align with the security claims and test it against potential security threats. Certification issuance. Following a successful evaluation, the product receives Common Criteria certification. This certification provides customers with the assurance that the product's security claims have been independently verified. Common Criteria aims to ensure products are protected against security threats.

Common Criteria Recognition Arrangement CCRA is an international agreement that facilitates global acceptance of Common Criteria-certified products. Member countries agree to recognize certificates up to EAL2, which enables product vendors to achieve internationally accepted certification without undergoing separate evaluations in each country. Currently, over 30 nations, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany, participate in the CCRA, making it a globally recognized standard for security product certifications.