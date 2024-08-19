What is EM shielding (electromagnetic shielding)?

EM shielding (electromagnetic shielding) is the practice of surrounding electronics and cables with conductive or magnetic materials to guard against incoming or outgoing emissions of electromagnetic frequencies (EMF).

EM shielding is commonly used to prevent electromagnetic interference (EMI) or radio frequency interference (RFI) from affecting sensitive electronic components. Such interference can disrupt operations, corrupt data or even damage equipment. The interference might be caused by natural phenomena, such as lightning or solar flares, or by human technology, such as high-power transmitters or malfunctioning consumer devices.

EMI and RFI are sometimes used interchangeably or treated as two unrelated phenomena. However, radio waves are a subset of the larger EM spectrum. Even so, any incoming EMF can be a concern, as can outgoing EMF, which can potentially put an organization's sensitive data and systems at risk. There is also a growing concern about the impact of EMF on living organisms, especially as human-generated EMF continues to increase.